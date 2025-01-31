Renowned rock artist Pınar Azizoğlu is making waves once again with her latest release, solidifying her place in music history. Following the success of "En Sevdiğim Cehennemim" ("My Favorite Hell"), "Seri Katil" ("Serial Killer") and "Ruh Ver Bana" ("Give Me Soul") – all hits from her upcoming 2025 album Kötüyüz Artık (We’re Bad Now) – Azizoğlu has added another electrifying track to her growing legacy.

Kicking off the new year with full force, Azizoğlu released "Sahne Hayvanları" ("Stage Beasts") on Jan. 3, 2025, marking the fourth single from her much-anticipated album. Packed with high-energy rhythms and an adrenaline-fueled tempo, the song is poised to become one of the most iconic pieces of her career.

A bold, anthemic rock track, "Stage Beasts" is designed to get audiences moving, chanting and fully immersed in the experience. True to her signature style, Azizoğlu delivers yet another stadium-ready anthem that will resonate with rock fans and ignite the spirit of live performance.

Now available to rock enthusiasts, "Stage Beasts" the electrifying start to 2025 that fans have been waiting for!