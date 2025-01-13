Renowned rap artists Sefo & Jako are back together with their highly anticipated new track, "Nar," ("Pomegranate"), set to thrill fans. Following the success of their 2022 collaboration "Kördüğüm," widely praised by critics, the duo is ready to shake up the music charts once again after a two-year hiatus. "Nar" is the result of Sefo and Jako’s joint efforts in writing and composing, while the talented producer Divxrse takes the helm of production. With its lively lyrics and upbeat sound, the track lifts the spirits of listeners. As with their previous collaborations, "Nar" features an energetic atmosphere and catchy melodies that are sure to stick in the mind.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the music video for "Nar," which will premiere on Sefo’s YouTube channel on Thursday night. The video promises to showcase the duo's dynamic performance and creative visual world. Sefo and Jako’s close friendship, which has contributed to their musical harmony, is evident in both the music and the intimate atmosphere of the video. With their successful careers in rap music and their solid bond of friendship, Sefo and Jako are sure to deliver a powerful musical gift to their fans, ushering in the new year with "Nar."

'Paptircem': Anthem of pain

I recently discovered Sena Gül's song "Paptircem" on social media and immediately fell in love with it. The song’s energy, lyrics and Sena's heartfelt performance have made this track both enjoyable and impactful. I even shared it on my own social media account because it truly deserves more recognition.

Turkish singer Sena Gül. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Written by Sena Gül, the lyrics deeply resonate with those who have experienced heartbreak. One particular line circulating on social media sums up the essence of the song:

"Yeni kurtuldum deli bi’ adamdan

Kendisi beni pek iyi tanır."

(“I just got free from a crazy man

He knows me well.”)

In these words, Sena sincerely expresses the frustrations and mixed emotions that come with heartbreak and post-breakup turmoil. Another powerful part of the song goes:

"Bak sen, koskoca adam

Aşk olsun, yakıştı mı sana?

Bu enkaz!

Topla kendini nolur rezil olma."

("Look at you, a grown man

Shame on you, does this suit you?

This wreck!

Pull yourself together, please don’t disgrace yourself.")

These lyrics not only tell a poignant emotional story, they also speak to the process of self-realization and recovery.

The production side of the track is also strong, with Sena Gül’s songwriting, Ozan Emre Keser (oek.) as the producer, and Akın Erdem Kadız handling the mix and mastering. The addition of 2Gypsies' violin parts gives the track a unique depth. "Paptircem" blends electronic guitar and violin with its lyrics, creating an atmosphere that evokes both sadness and a message of personal recovery.

Sena Gül’s "Paptircem" is a must-listen and a piece of music worth sharing. When you listen to it, Sena’s emotions come through so clearly that it feels like confiding in a close friend. If you haven't heard it yet, make sure to check it out and enjoy this wonderful track. I'll definitely be following her journey closely!

Lil Murda drops 'Peşimdekiler'

Rising rap star Lil Murda has released the first single "Peşimdekiler" ("Those Chasing Me") from his highly anticipated album. The song has been met with great acclaim due to its powerful beat and striking lyrics. "Peşimdekiler" addresses the struggles and competition that Lil Murda faces in the music industry. The energetic beat, crafted by the renowned producer Burak Gassanov, along with the professional mixing and mastering by Etki, gives the track a polished and impactful sound.

Renowned rap artist Lil Murda. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The music video for "Peşimdekiler," directed by the talented Mersin Ege, is also gaining attention, as fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. The song and its visuals mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Lil Murda in the rap scene.