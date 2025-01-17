A special concert was organized for Turkish soldiers serving in the Qatar-Türkiye Combined Joint Force Command, hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Qatar and Turkish Airlines (THY). Held at the Tariq bin Ziyad Turkish Military Base in Doha, the event aimed to boost the morale of nearly 750 soldiers stationed in Qatar.

The concert, organized by Turkish businessman Atilla Kuruçayırlı and Volkan Uygunuçarlar, Chairman of Ruzgar Healthcare Holding, featured the beloved Turkish folk musician Atilla Yılmaz, whose powerful performance stirred national pride among the audience. Following his performance, the popular rap duo Canbay & Wolker took the stage, energizing the crowd with their dynamic set. The event was attended by Qatar’s ambassador to Doha, Mustafa Göksu, and other dignitaries, including ambassadors from Turkish-speaking countries and Brig. Gen. Kürşad Cihan Erce. They emphasized how such events help strengthen the bonds of unity and friendship.

The evening concluded with a show of appreciation for the artists, as plaques were presented and the soldiers expressed their enthusiasm with a standing ovation.

Turkish soldiers enjoy the concert organized for them at the Qatar-Turkey Combined Joint Force Command, Doha, Qatar, Jan. 15, 2025. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Qatar-Türkiye relations

Beyond the concert, my visit to Qatar was a meaningful journey that further reinforced the ties between Türkiye and Qatar. I had the honor of visiting Ambassador Mustafa Göksu’s office, where we discussed the strong diplomatic and cultural relations between our countries. The welcoming atmosphere and historical significance of the embassy reminded me of Türkiye’s strategic importance in the region.

A highlight of the trip was a visit to the Qatar-Türkiye Combined Joint Force Command, where Erce warmly welcomed us. The presence of Turkish soldiers in Qatar is a testament to the deep cooperation between the two nations and it was inspiring to witness this partnership firsthand.

At the concert within the military base, Canbay & Wolker’s performance transformed the atmosphere, with their music bridging cultural gaps and fostering a sense of solidarity. The event saw a remarkable turnout of over 1,000 soldiers, further emphasizing the power of music to unite people from different backgrounds. I am deeply grateful to Göksu, Director General Bilal Ekşi, Erce and businessman Atilla Kuruçayırlı for their efforts in organizing such a memorable occasion, which undoubtedly strengthened the friendship between our two countries.

Unforgettable evening

The adventure continued with an unforgettable experience in the Qatari desert, where I joined Canbay & Wolker and Atilla Kuruçayırlı as guests of Mohammed al-Khayyat, Red Bull Qatar drift champion. We enjoyed a dinner under the stars in the Sahara Desert, where al-Khayyat shared captivating stories about his career in motorsports.

From left to right, Hakan Uç, rapper Wolker, Mohammed Al Khayyat, Atilla Kuruçayırlı and Turkish rapper Canbay in the Qatari desert, Jan. 15, 2025. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The beauty of the desert, coupled with al-Khayyat’s incredible skills, made for an inspiring experience. As we explored the vast landscape, Atilla had the idea to shoot an action-packed music video with Canbay & Wolker, blending their energy with al-Khayyat’s expertise in high-speed driving. It was a creative and exciting moment, and we may soon see the results of this collaboration.