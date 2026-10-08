Turkish DJ and producer Mahmut Orhan, known for his distinctive blend of deep house, indie dance and Eastern-inspired sounds, has landed at No. 42 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2026 ranking, as voted by electronic music fans around the world.

The results were announced Oct. 6 at the Top 100 DJs LIVE event at UNVRS in Ibiza. Orhan, who had not previously run a dedicated campaign for the ranking, joined the 2026 voting process for the first time and made his way into the top 50.

Speaking about the achievement, Orhan said the votes were a reflection of the connection he has built with listeners around the world through his music.

It has been a busy year on the international stage for the Turkish DJ. He brought Zamna Türkiye to Istanbul, returned to Ibiza for his second residency and performed at some of the island’s best-known venues, including Pacha and Hi Ibiza.

Orhan first made his mark internationally with “Feel,” his 2016 collaboration with Sena Şener. He has since taken his sound to major festivals around the world, including Coachella, Tomorrowland, Untold and Burning Man.