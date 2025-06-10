Renowned Turkish singer Sibel Can took the stage on the second day of Eid al-Adha at the Chamada Prestige Hotel in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), offering an unforgettable night for music lovers. With all tickets sold out days in advance, the concert added a special touch of joy to the holiday festivities.

Sibel Can appeared onstage in a dazzling custom-designed gown by Amor Garibovic, captivating the audience with her elegance. Her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence made for a memorable show. In addition to her classic hits, Can performed songs from her recent album "Drama," released under Sony Music Türkiye, adding new color to the evening.

Renowned Turkish singer Sibel Can. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The singer's mastery onstage, rich musical repertoire and warm connection with the audience turned the night into a true musical feast. Marked by continuous applause, the concert became an unforgettable Eid memory for all who attended.

Sibel Can is set to continue meeting her fans throughout the summer with more concerts and will soon surprise listeners with a new music video from her upcoming album.

Murat Dalkılıç energizes

Popular pop artist Murat Dalkılıç also performed on the second day of Eid, taking the stage at Grand Sapphire Resort in Iskele, Turkish Cyprus, where he entertained nearly 2,000 guests with an electrifying show.

Kicking off with high energy, Dalkılıç performed his beloved hits alongside an enthusiastic audience. Midway through his performance, he delivered a heartfelt holiday message:

"Holidays are beautiful when shared with loved ones. I’m so glad you’re here with me!"

The message was met with loud applause from the crowd.

Dalkılıç remained onstage for about 90 minutes, keeping the momentum high throughout. His hits like "Derine," "La La La" and "Bir Güzellik Yap" were particularly well-received, fueling the night’s excitement.

Şevval Sam shares joy

Beloved artist Şevval Sam performed at the Lord’s Palace Hotel in Girne (Kyrenia), TRNC, after meeting with the press before her concert. She praised the lively and joyful audience in Turkish Cyprus and expressed how performing in open-air venues brings her great pleasure.

Renowned artist Şevval Sam performed at the Lord’s Palace Hotel in Girne (Kyrenia), Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, June 7, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Responding to questions about working during the holidays, Sam shared that while performing on special days is demanding, it provides her with a positive rhythm. She emphasized the healing power of music and the morale boost that comes from being onstage with friends and fans after tough times.

Debut of new song

Sam was excited to perform her new song "Kaçamazsın" live for the first time during the concert. Although the song was written the previous summer, its release was delayed due to tragic events. She noted that the song’s upbeat energy lifts listeners’ spirits.

When asked about her youthful energy, Sam revealed that although she is 52 years old, she feels much younger in spirit. She attributes her vitality to a healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition and a sincere smile.

Speaking on the overwhelming support she receives from women, Sam observed that despite common beliefs about female rivalry, her female fans show her immense love. She dedicates many of her performances to women and strongly values female solidarity.