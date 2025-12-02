One of the most prominent names in Turkish rap, En Derin, has joined forces with globally renowned American rapper Twista, who holds the Guinness World Record as the “fastest rapper in the world.” Their collaboration has already sparked excitement across the industry with their new track “Aman Tanrım” ("Oh My God"), released on all digital platforms.

Statement beyond music

More than just a song, “Aman Tanrım” represents a challenge to the traditional hierarchy of the Turkish rap scene, long perceived as dominated by a few key figures. In the track, En Derin criticizes the existing system, questions entrenched power structures, and boldly declares his intent to rewrite the rules of the game.

The lyric: "Geldi bana laf edecek meyveli topkek / Çakacam bir dümbelek, gör elimi öpecek" has resonated widely in rap circles. Its subtle jab at authority figures quickly made it a talking point on social media and music platforms.

Since the release, the mention of “Meyveli Topkek” ("Fruity Topkek") has gone viral. Interestingly, despite no official collaboration with the Eti brand, the product has seen a surge of social media attention. Experts predict that the song’s popularity could translate into a noticeable boost in sales for the brand.

International collaboration

The track showcases Twista’s high-speed flow alongside En Derin’s aggressive and powerful delivery, creating a unique fusion of styles. Twista’s line: "I could work a giant down to a medium height with a meteor strike!" infuses the project with global energy, merging two distinct rap cultures in a single dynamic collaboration.

This partnership is being hailed as one of the most significant recent international moves for the Turkish rap scene, positioning it on a global stage.

As En Derin’s discography continues its rapid ascent, anticipation is already building for his next project. Reports indicate that the artist is currently working with Canadian superstar Drake and international artist Matt U Johnson on a new track titled “No Disguise.” Once completed, this collaboration could mark a historic milestone, connecting Turkish rap directly to the upper echelons of the global music industry for the first time.