Turkish pop singer Atiye is filing a copyright lawsuit against global superstar Lady Gaga, alleging that Gaga's new song was inspired by her 2015 track "Abrakadabra."

Atiye accused Lady Gaga of using elements of her song without permission in Abracadabra, a newly released track by the American singer. The similarities in the song’s title and melody caught Atiye’s attention, prompting her legal team to take action. Her lawyers announced plans to file a copyright lawsuit and send formal notices to professional music organizations in the United States.

“I composed this song years ago, and the lyrics were written to fit the melody. At the time, it was a very innovative and forward-thinking track,” Atiye said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Years later, I was surprised to hear that parts of my composition were used by Lady Gaga without permission or credit. My lawyers have already sent a formal letter to music organizations, and we are filing a lawsuit in the U.S. against Lady Gaga over the song.”

Lady Gaga’s release of Abracadabra has sparked a backlash among Atiye’s fans, who have taken to social media to highlight similarities between the two songs, fueling an online debate.

Lady Gaga has not yet commented on the allegations.