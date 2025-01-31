One of the rising stars of the Turkish rap scene, En Derin, has taken a significant step, not only within Türkiye but also on a global scale. His latest work, "Heatmizer 2," marks a pivotal moment in his career, featuring a collaboration with American rap legend RBX. This track serves as both a milestone in En Derin’s artistic journey and a strategic move to strengthen Turkish rap’s international presence.

Beyond being a collaboration, "Heatmizer 2" also showcases En Derin’s production skills. Taking charge of the song’s production, he crafts a dark and atmospheric soundscape that seamlessly blends his unique style with RBX’s signature West Coast influence.

RBX: A rap icon

RBX is one of the most prominent figures in American rap history, having contributed to some of the genre’s most iconic albums. With appearances on Dr. Dre’s "The Chronic," Snoop Dogg’s "Doggystyle" and Eminem’s "The Marshall Mathers LP," RBX is a legendary voice in West Coast rap. En Derin’s collaboration with such a seasoned artist on "Heatmizer 2" further elevates his position in the Turkish rap scene.

Musically and lyrically, Heatmizer 2 stands out as a compelling piece. By preserving his own style while incorporating elements of Turkish rap, En Derin delves into the depths of West Coast rap alongside RBX, making this track unique. This collaboration signifies a major step in En Derin’s journey toward becoming a globally recognized artist.

A career on rise

While Heatmizer 2 is a milestone in En Derin’s career, it is not his only notable achievement. His collaboration with Shane O is another testament to his rapidly rising career. However, Heatmizer 2 stands out as a defining moment, positioning him not just as a key figure in Turkish rap but also as an artist making waves internationally.

En Derin’s musical journey extends beyond crafting a distinctive style; he continuously pushes boundaries to represent Turkish rap on a global platform. Heatmizer 2 demonstrates how Turkish rap can resonate internationally and underscores En Derin’s growing prominence in the global rap scene. His partnership with RBX reaffirms Turkish rap’s potential, and with each new release, En Derin continues to contribute to both the Turkish and global music industries. This collaboration is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting career ahead.

'Paramparça' reborn

Teoman’s classic song Paramparça, one of the masterpieces of Turkish music, has been given a fresh new take with rapper Yener Çevik’s interpretation. Originally cemented in listeners’ memories through Müslüm Gürses’ arabesque rendition, the song now takes on a new life thanks to producer Ulaş Çelik’s initiative.

Turkish rapper Yener Çevik (L) and renowned singer Teoman. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

In this modern adaptation, Yener Çevik stays true to the original chorus while incorporating striking new verses of his own. His deep, emotionally charged style – shaped by street culture – brings renewed depth to Paramparça. The new verses focus on themes of loss, life struggles and internal conflicts, while the chorus still resonates with the familiar heartbreak that made the song an enduring classic.

Mabel Matiz unveils 'Kerem Gibi'

Mabel Matiz has released Kerem Gibi, the first single from his upcoming remake album, featuring new recordings of selected tracks from his first three albums. Having worked on this project for an extended period, Matiz is preparing to unveil Aklıselim, a 12-track album, with Kerem Gibi serving as its introduction.

Written and composed by Mabel Matiz himself, Kerem Gibi is produced by Zafer Tunç Resuloğlu and released under the Pose Records label. With fresh recordings and refined production, the song marks the beginning of a highly anticipated musical journey for Matiz’s fans.