The state artist and viola virtuoso, Ruşen Güneş, who took part in the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, passed away in London on Friday evening at the age of 80.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) from CSO, Güneş, who took the stage in many parts of the world and served as viola principal in London Philharmonic and BBC Symphony orchestras, was one of the leading names who introduced Turkish composers to the world.

Having maintained his ties with Turkey after moving to London, Güneş gave master’s and doctorate courses at Istanbul Mimar Sinan and Izmir Yaşar Universities and shared his knowledge in the viola masterclasses in the capital Ankara.

The 80-year-old artist, who had been undergoing cancer treatment for a while, died in London.

The first solo violist of CSO, Güneş was deemed worthy of state artistry by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 1998. Centering around the life story of the artist, Orhan Ahıskal's book titled "Viyola Düştü Yola: Ruşen Güneş" (Viola Hit the Road: Ruşen Güneş) was published by Sevda Cenap And Music Foundation Publishing.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that esteemed musician and violist Ruşen Güneş, one of the leading values of polyphonic music in our country, has passed away,” Presidential Symphony Orchestra said in a message of condolence via social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the entire musical community.”

The leading names of classical music, spearheaded by world-renowned pianists Fazıl Say and Gülsin Onay, flute artist Bülent Evcil and harp artist Çağatay Akyol, also shared their condolences on their social media accounts.