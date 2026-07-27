Amazon Türkiye has launched a new marketing campaign inspired by authentic customer reviews shared over the years. As the first step of the campaign, actor and screenwriter Gupse Özay has released an album titled "Songs Interpreted as Love" ("Aşka Yorumlanan Şarkılar"). While the project initially resembles a nostalgic Turkish pop album, its lyrics are based on real Amazon customer reviews. Created as a thank-you to customers, the four-track album features "İlk Sana Bakıyorum" ("I Look at You First"), "Keşke Bugün Gelsen" ("If Only You Came Today"), "Her Günüm Seninle" ("Every Day With You") and "Seviyorum Hesapsızca" ("I Love You Selflessly"). Each song draws on the sincere, creative and often humorous language found in customer reviews.

A music video was produced for the album's lead track, "İlk Sana Bakıyorum." The campaign's creative concept was developed by Hound Istanbul. While the lyrics were adapted from real Amazon customer reviews, the original music and arrangements were composed by Cenk Çelebioğlu and Kenan İşan, with music production by 25m2 Music. Following the songwriting process, the month-long production included live vocal and instrumental recordings.

As part of the project, thousands of customer reviews shared across various social media platforms over the years were collected and categorized into common themes with the help of artificial intelligence. The creative team then transformed these heartfelt, witty and imaginative comments into song lyrics built around different musical themes.

At first glance, the music video for "İlk Sana Bakıyorum" tells what appears to be a classic romantic story in the style of traditional Turkish pop videos. As the narrative unfolds, viewers discover that the lyrics were inspired by real Amazon customer reviews. Directed by Deniz Özgün and produced by Asitane Studio, the video was filmed on July 5, 2026, in Istanbul's Kemerburgaz district. The visual aesthetic was designed to reinforce the album's nostalgic atmosphere.

Commenting on the campaign, Amazon Türkiye Vice President of Marketing Ece Uslu said: "At Amazon, our customers' reviews are more than just feedback, they are the most genuine expression of our relationship with them...We wanted to thank our customers in a fun, heartfelt and unconventional way by turning their words into music. This album tells not one person's story, but a story of mutual affection and sincerity created from the voices of thousands of our customers."

Sıla appears in the music video for "Ağırbaşlı Serseri," filmed in Paris, France. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Sıla in streets of Paris

Singer-songwriter Sıla has released the music video for "Ağırbaşlı Serseri,” one of the standout tracks from her 2026 album “Kafa Yüksek Kalp Kırık,” which has become one of the year's most-streamed albums. Filmed in Paris, the video showcases Sıla's effortless, Parisian-inspired style against the city's distinctive backdrop, reflecting the song's emotional tone through understated yet striking visuals.

The video's creative concept was developed by Toprak Göktaş, with styling by Hande Kızıl and hair design by Hasan Yavuz. Paris' iconic architecture and historic streets serve as a cinematic backdrop that complements the song's atmosphere.

The lyrics were written by Sıla and Umut Yaşar Sarıkaya, while the music was composed by Bülent Özdemir. "Ağırbaşlı Serseri" is available in two different versions. The emotional version featured in the music video was arranged by Cenk Erdoğan, while a more upbeat, energetic interpretation was arranged by Gürsel Çelik. Both versions continue to attract strong interest from listeners.

Comedian Ata Demirer performs during a previous "Ata Demirer Gazinosu" show in an undated file photo. (AA Photo)

Laughter, music return

Comedian and entertainer Ata Demirer launched his 2026 summer tour with a sold-out performance of Ata Demirer Gazinosu at Altınoluk Open-Air Theatre on July 18, organized by BKM. Thousands of audience members filled the venue for the nearly three-hour show, where laughter and live music continued throughout the evening. Concertgoers sang along to popular songs and Demirer received a standing ovation that lasted several minutes at the end of the performance.

Following the enthusiastic opening in Altınoluk, Demirer will continue bringing his music-filled comedy show to open-air venues in İzmir, Çeşme, Harbiye and Bursa throughout the summer.

One of the staples of Turkey's summer open-air entertainment season, Ata Demirer Gazinosu welcomed thousands of spectators for the first stop of its 2026 tour at Altınoluk Open-Air Theatre. During the nearly three-hour performance, Demirer entertained audiences with new songs, fresh stories and beloved classics, while the crowd joined in singing throughout the night.

Accompanied by an orchestra led by veteran musician Taşkın Sabah, the show featured a wide-ranging repertoire spanning Turkish classical music, opera, folk songs, pop, tavern music and arabesque, recreating the atmosphere of a traditional Turkish gazino. Blending live music with comedy, the opening night became a memorable celebration of the summer touring season.