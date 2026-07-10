Türkiye’s music group Manifest has achieved a major international milestone with their latest single, “Toz Pembe.” The song entered Spotify’s Top Songs Debut Global chart at No. 1, becoming the strongest new song debut worldwide for the week of July 3-5.

The chart, which measures the early performance of newly released songs from artists around the world, placed “Toz Pembe” at the top spot. The track surpassed several international artists featured on the same list, making it the most successful global debut of the week.

This achievement further highlights Manifest’s growing presence in the international music scene. In recent months, the group gained significant attention with their collaboration “Hileli” featuring Ajda Pekkan, achieving notable success on both Turkish and global charts. They have also continued to expand their reach through European concerts and international collaborations.