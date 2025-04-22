Cemi'i Can Deliorman, the conductor of the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO), conducted a concert at the historic Bolshoi Theater during the opening of the Moscow Easter Festival.

Deliorman, who has frequently incorporated Turkish works into his repertoire during his 18 concerts with the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra in St. Petersburg since last year, took the stage at the Bolshoi Theater for the first time. This year marks the 24th edition of the Moscow Easter Festival, which made its debut at the theater. The festival officially opened with a concert by the United Symphony Orchestra of the Mariinsky and Bolshoi Theaters.

Sharing the stage with the festival's founder and legendary conductor, Valery Gergiev, Deliorman conducted "Ruslan and Lyudmila," an opera by Mikhail Glinka. In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Deliorman expressed his gratitude and awe, saying: “Sharing the stage with the legendary Maestro Gergiev at the opening of the Easter Festival was an unforgettable experience. I am honored and grateful.”

This year’s festival is particularly significant, as it marks the first time it has been held at the Bolshoi Theatre, adding even more prestige to an already monumental event in Russia's music scene.

According to information on the Bolshoi Theater's website, the Moscow Easter Festival was founded in 2002 through the initiative of Valery Gergiev and the Moscow government. It gained festival status across Russia in 2003 with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This year, the festival is especially notable not only for its debut at the Bolshoi Theater but also because it celebrates the 185th anniversary of the birth of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Throughout Russia, various events are being held to commemorate this milestone in the world of classical music.

This year’s Moscow Easter Festival stands as a significant cultural event, highlighting the rich history of Russian music and offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience world-class performances in one of the world’s most iconic venues.