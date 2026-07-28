U.S. singer Ariana Grande has sued unidentified hackers for allegedly stealing and distributing unreleased music and private material.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, names John Doe 1 and John Does 2 through 100 as defendants, allowing Grande to seek their identities during legal proceedings.

According to the complaint, the defendants accessed accounts and devices belonging to photographers, producers and others who worked with Grande, obtaining unreleased songs, photographs and audio and video recordings.

The lawsuit alleges that 45 unreleased songs were stolen and leaked in 2023 alone, while some of the material was sold on the dark web.

In one alleged incident, a hacker impersonated a photographer and deceived an employee into sharing images of Grande.

The complaint accuses the defendants of invasion of privacy, conversion and violations of California’s Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act.

Grande is seeking damages, the return of her private material and a court order preventing its further distribution. She has also demanded a jury trial.