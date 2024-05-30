How far would you travel for Taylor Swift? For some Philadelphia Swifties, it's a trip to Lincoln Financial Field, while for others, it's a 3,000-mile journey across the Atlantic to catch her record-breaking Eras Tour in Europe multiple times.

Swift last performed in Philly in May 2023, when the Eras Tour took over the Linc for three nights in a row, and the Reading-born superstar declared her (now fickle) allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since then, the tour has crisscrossed the U.S., Latin America and Australia, bringing with it billions of dollars in tourism revenue, several broken attendance records and a litany of Swifties with a lasting concert hangover.

Now, the Eras Tour has landed in Europe. And with it, American Swifties.

The reasons for their journeys are both practical and sentimental: European Eras Tour tickets are significantly cheaper than those on sale in the U.S., where a scalper-driven resale market has driven prices for nosebleed seats into the thousands. The show is fundamentally different, too, thanks to the addition of "The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD)" – Swift’s latest album – changing the setlist.

Going to multiple concerts on the same tour has also been a part of Swiftie culture for a while. Fans go to the same show repeatedly because of the dedication Swift inspires. She might notice you, the lore goes and you’ll be in a crowd of people who get it.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but somehow I’ve gotten to live it multiple times,” said Lisa Jefferson, 37, who flew to Paris earlier in May to see the Eras Tour. “This is our Super Bowl.”

Jefferson flew to Paris with her boss, Kate Miller, whom Jefferson said waited until the wee hours of the morning on French Ticketmaster to secure $650 tickets for the La Defense Arena – $150 less than Jefferson said she paid for her seat in Philly.

Jefferson and Miller built a vacation around the show. They went to Versailles, Disneyland Paris and the Eiffel Tower, said Jefferson. The sights paled compared to being among the first to watch Swift perform “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” while moshing on an invisible platform.

“It just felt like an entirely new show,” said Jefferson, who works in marketing at an e-commerce company. “To be one of the first people to experience ('TTPD') live? I’ll never forget it.”

U.S. singer and composer Taylor Swift performs on stage on the occasion of her "The Eras Tour" concert at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 29, 2024. (EPA Photo)

‘I’ll cry about it when my credit card statement comes’

Eras Tour tickets may be cheaper in Europe, but that doesn’t mean they’re inexpensive.

Tickets for Swift’s European tour dates average $340 apiece. That’s 87% cheaper than the sticker price of the average Eras Tour ticket in the U.S., according to an analysis from TicketIQ. In other words, a savvy Swiftie could’ve flown to Sweden last weekend, watched the Eras Tour and stayed at a four-star hotel for less than the price of a ticket to one of Swift’s three Miami shows in October.

Ashley Taragna booked a trip to Portugal after seeing videos of the "TTPD" set on TikTok. The 32-year-old attorney has attended every one of Swift’s tours since "Fearless" dropped in 2008 and said the total cost of the trip is a little over $2,800 so far.

“I was like, ‘Why can’t it be like this in the U.S.?’” said Taragna, who lives near Rittenhouse Square. (The answer: Resale ticket markups, like the ones seen in the U.S., are illegal in parts of the European Union.)

Ziy Martinez, 26, meanwhile, has only spent $800 so far between flights and a ticket to see the Eras Tour in London. The price washed over Martinez like water off a duck’s back; she’d already seen the Eras Tour three weeks in a row across Philly, New Jersey and Boston.

“I’ve spent so much money going to the Eras Tour already, so it’s like whatever,” said Martinez, who works in higher education.

For others, the sticker shock is real.

Megan Walsh spent $500 on a VIP ticket for the Eras Tour in Amsterdam on July 4. For Walsh, 25, the overseas ticket is extra special: She only got as far as tailgating in the Linc’s parking lot when Taylor came to Philly last May. This will be her first Swift show and her second concert ever.

“I’ll cry about it when my credit card statement comes,” said Walsh. “Right now, I deserve it.”

‘A sin to miss it’

To some Swifties, however, seeing the Eras Tour abroad is less about girl math than it is about ritual.

Swift’s fandom thrives on equal parts consumption and obsession: Swifties buy the album, then the vinyl, then the exclusive Record Store Day offering. They go to dancing parties, make friendship bracelets, and take a moment and taste it, or however the lyric goes.

“It would be a sin to miss it,” said Marina Nardini, 31, who runs social media for the famed South Philly Chiefs bar Big Charlie’s Saloon. Nardini has seen Swift perform 16 times, bringing her mom, Trudy Mazzone, along for the majority of those concerts.

This time, the mother-daughter duo is taking on a distinctly Philly doubleheader: The Phillies play the New York Mets in London on June 8, followed by the Eras Tour in Edinburgh on June 9.

The pairing was “automatic,” said Nardini, whose mom is a Phils season ticket holder. The pair hopes the Kelces will make a similar journey.

“God, I hope Travis is there,” Nardini wished aloud.

Veronica Heiselmoyer, 36, is building a similar family tradition. Her daughter Valerie, 10, is a recent Swiftie, who joined the fold last summer after a Swift sing-along at the Keswick Theatre.

Heiselmoyer said Valerie is preparing to sell homemade friendship bracelets to help supplement the cost of a trip to Miami for the Eras Tour in October. She wants to knock on doors in their Abington neighborhood, her mother said and has even printed out her mom’s Venmo QR code to speed up transactions.

Valerie doesn’t know that Heiselmoyer is surprising her with a trip to see the Eras Tour in Amsterdam on July 4.

“She’s going to be in disbelief,” said Heiselmoyer, 36. “I’ve never seen her this obsessed with an artist or anything, really.”