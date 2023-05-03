Recently, an artist has topped Turkish and world music charts multiple times, with his album "El Chavo." As you may have guessed, he is no one other than rapper UZI.

Throughout 2022, UZI proudly featured on world-renowned music platforms, where he maintained his position at the top with 674 million streams in Türkiye. Talent, hard work, and effort undoubtedly played a significant role in his success at such a young age. Yet, what mainly sets UZI apart from contemporaries is his investment in work and continual growth. Not so long ago, he and his team materialized their studio plans and established a professional team for his own company, further professionalizing his work.

UZI has signed duet songs that will likely be popular in many European countries, especially Germany and France. Fans outside Türkiye will soon have the opportunity to listen to those tracks.

Turkish rapper UZI poses for album visuals. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

A musician born in 1998, with millions of streams to his name, owes his success not only to the underlying beats and music codes, but also to compatibility. Since his first step into the industry seven years ago, UZI has continued to improve his skills.

It's also worth mentioning UZI's latest songs include "Vampir" ("Vampire") for which he worked with names such as Akdo and Etki. Shortly thereafter, he released "GNG Freestyle" with Lil Murda, and "Pirana" featuring Critical.

It is truly inspiring to witness UZI's unwavering commitment for his music career. His recent collaboration with Heijan Muti on "Intikam" ("Revenge") is a testament to his relentless pursuit of musical excellence. His future works that will result from his new formation, along with his continuous pushing of boundaries of artistry are eagerly awaited by fans and enthusiasts.