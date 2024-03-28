Wehg, a prominent figure in the Turkish rap scene, has achieved a significant milestone with his latest track, "Kennedy."

This song not only skyrocketed to the top of the music charts but also dominated social media discussions. Initially, only the chorus was teased, building anticipation among fans and upon its full release, Wehg's complementary lyrics added depth and resonance. Its hard-hitting style immediately propelled it to the number one spot on the trends, where it seems poised to remain for the foreseeable future. Accompanying the song is an intense music video that mirrors its raw energy. Notably, Wehg demonstrated commendable sensitivity by prefacing the video with a disclaimer, clarifying that all characters and institutions depicted are entirely fictitious.

This conscientious approach sets a positive precedent for others to follow. Turning our attention to the song's composition, Wehg's lyrics shine authentically, complemented by masterful beat production from Bodega Grande. The instrumental elements are meticulously crafted, contributing to the overall impact of the track. Director Cenan Çelik's adept handling of the video further elevates the experience, swiftly propelling both song and visual to the top of numerous lists.

DJ Nurettin Çolak, along with Mela Bedel, contributed to the project album with the song "Lullaby." (Photo courtesy of Sony Music Türkiye)

Nurettin Çolak, Mela Bedel

DJ Nurettin Çolak, a successful producer known for his songs and remixes worldwide, has released his new song, "Lullaby," under the Sony Music Türkiye label. DJ Nurettin Çolak and Mela Bedel contributed to the project album with the song "Lullaby."

The lyrics of the song, belonging to Mela Bedel, are accompanied by Nurettin Çolak's arrangement in the new generation sounds of synth wave pop. Describing his music as "innovative and non-repetitive," Nurettin Çolak reflects the diversity in his works.

Altın Gün stands out for its contemporary arrangements of unique Turkish songs from the '70s and '80s, faithfully preserving their original essence. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

New trend: Ethnic

As the Turkish music scene transitions between styles, it's noteworthy that Turkish melodies continue to impress globally renowned musicians. Moreover, amid the mainstream, lesser-known groups are producing remarkable work.

One such group deserving attention is Altın Gün, which has recently caught the eye of avid music enthusiasts. Altın Gün stands out for its contemporary arrangements of unique Turkish songs from the '70s and '80s, faithfully preserving their original essence.

Founded in Amsterdam, this group's inception traces back to Dutch bassist Jasper Verhulst's fascination with Anatolian rock music. Upon his return home, Verhulst connected with other members through social media, a tale that adds intrigue to their narrative. Altın Gün infuses old Turkish songs with psychedelic rock and funk elements, creating a distinctive fusion. Their album "Gece," released in 2020, even earned a Best World Music Album nomination at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

It's crucial to support artists, DJs, and groups committed to sharing Anatolia's musical heritage with the world. Whenever the opportunity arises, we should champion such projects.

Record-breaking artist Justin Timberlake has released his new single "Selfish" under the RCA Records label. (Photo courtesy of RCA Records)

Timberlake's comeback

Internationally renowned pop sensation and record-breaking artist Justin Timberlake has released his new single "Selfish" under the RCA Records label, accompanied by a stunning music video. Reflecting his trademark pop sound, the song stands out with its infectious melodies and iconic emotional vocals.

Written by Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas and Amy Allen, and produced by Timberlake, Louis Bell and Cirkut, "Selfish" marks Justin's first solo work since his 2018 album "Man of the Woods." Directed by Bradley J. Calder (SZA, Tinashe), the music video unveils the production process's curtain and blurs the line between performance and reality, bringing out the song's introspective spirit.

"Selfish" presents Justin as an artist and person in a raw and honest portrayal, connecting with music lovers personally.