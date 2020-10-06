Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) has reopened its doors and will be putting on two concerts titled "World Songs" and "Russian Night" on the evenings of Oct. 10 and 12 respectively.

According to the ADOB Directorate’s announcement, the organization is looking forward to welcoming back its audience with these special concerts following the pandemic that emptied concert halls across the world. The concert titled “World Songs” by soprano Feryal Türkoğlu, mezzo-soprano Ferda Yetişer and pianist Melahat Ismailova at Ankara Opera House will feature Spanish, French, Italian, Russian, Turkish and Azerbaijani songs.

The opera house will also host the performance of “Russian Night” which features songs and tales of romance by prominent Russian composers Sergei Rachmaninoff, Vasily Solovyov-Sedoi and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The concerts will be held in a safe environment with the new audience seating arrangement in accordance with the hygiene and social distancing rules set by the Ministry of Health.