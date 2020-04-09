Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM), the unchanging address of culture and arts in Istanbul, offers a special program to its followers with live concerts on its Instagram account and a mini-training series that will be held in cooperation with HumanArt. In “PSM’yle Kal” ("Stay with PSM") Instagram concerts, Mind Shifter, who produces synth-pop, dreamwave and synthwave music, performed for its fans on April 8. The band, which has performed at several locationsin the past, consists of Orhan Yılmaz and Meriç Erseçgen.

The concert series will continue with the performance of In Hoodies, which is the project of Murat Kılıkçıer and includes talented musicians. The band will perform on Zorlu’s Instagram account on Friday at 9 p.m. In Hoodies made a name for themselves with their “She Got Caught/My Con” single for the first time. Along with their performances at home, they also will meet fans in London. Their authentic performances at Zorlu PSM’s MIX Festival and Jazz Festivals have been unforgettable.

The next artist that will perform in the Instagram concert series is Julia Biel, who is accepted as the greatest jazz vocal of her period in the U.K. Biel, who tells gripping stories with her touching and deep style, will perform on Saturday at 9 p.m. The artist’s work appears as a mixture of Nina Simone, Bjork, Norah Jones and Thom Yorke. While singing, she moves effortlessly among classical jazz, soul, psychedelic and electro-acoustic sounds and catches a very special tone that can communicate with her listeners. With her exciting creations that reject patterns, she naturally managed to attract attention.

In addition to these special performances, Zorlu PSM will also present its indispensable event, the 90s Turkish Pop Party, to fun-loving participants. The party, which features the most-loved songs of the 90s, will enliven Zorlu’s Instagram account. The legendary series feature the songs of renowned figures like Yonca Evcimik, Demet Sağıroğlu, Aşkın Nur Yengi and Mansur Ark, on Thursday night at 9 p.m.

Zorlu PSM sustains its personal development workshops on Instagram through a mini-training series. On Thursday, Gülsün Özsan will explain how people can boost their immune systems with ThetaHealing, the positivity with the power of word and thought. The next training will be provided on April 14 by Duygu Demir, who will discuss how we are affected as the fate of the world changes. On April 16, Didem Gülmez will provide information about the disinfection of foods.