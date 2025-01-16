Istanbul, a city where the past and present coexist in perfect harmony, stands as a crossroads of civilizations and a vibrant hub for art and culture. This dynamic metropolis, rich in centuries of history, serves as a canvas where traditional and modern expressions seamlessly merge. Whether you're a lifelong resident or an eager traveler exploring its bustling streets, Istanbul's ever-evolving art scene promises an unforgettable experience.

From groundbreaking contemporary installations to timeless classical masterpieces, the city’s diverse galleries and museums cater to every artistic taste. As a global cultural center, Istanbul continues to captivate art enthusiasts, curators and creators from around the world. Its ever-changing exhibitions not only showcase local talent but also welcome internationally acclaimed artists, creating a truly global dialogue in the art world.

If you’re eager to immerse yourself in the city’s creative pulse, there’s no better time than now. A range of must-see exhibitions are currently on display, offering thought-provoking works, innovative perspectives and visually stunning experiences. Here’s your guide to the most captivating shows Istanbul has to offer right now, each one promising to leave a lasting impression.

Olafur Eliasson’s first solo exhibition in Türkiye, "Your Unexpected Encounter," opened at Istanbul Modern on June 7, 2024, and runs through Feb. 9, 2025. The exhibition explores the artist’s deep engagement with universal themes such as light, color, perception and movement, inviting visitors into an interactive experience where space, color, light and motion play pivotal roles in shaping the viewer's journey.

"Sunset kaleidoscope," by Olafur Eliasson, 2005, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

Set against the stunning backdrop of Istanbul Modern’s Bosphorus-side location, Eliasson’s work gains added depth by engaging with concepts like navigation, sight and orientation. These elements work together to create an immersive environment that encourages discovery and introspection, offering fresh perspectives with each step. The exhibition showcases Eliasson’s signature exploration of form, material and geometry, with new works inspired by the Bosphorus making their debut. Notably, Eliasson blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces, fostering a dynamic dialogue between the museum and its surroundings. "Your Unexpected Encounter" engages visitors through its participatory narrative while also inviting them to interact with the architectural space in a unique way.

"The Georg Baselitz: The Last Decade" exhibition at Sakıp Sabancı Museum, which opened on Sept. 13, 2024, and runs through Feb. 2, 2025, brings together nearly 100 monumental paintings and sculptures created by Baselitz in recent years. The exhibition spans the museum’s entire gallery space and garden, offering visitors a comprehensive view of the artist's recent endeavors. A selection of Baselitz’s prints will also be displayed at Akbank Sanat, providing a deeper exploration of his diverse artistic output.

Artwork from the exhibition "The Last Decade" by artist Georg Baselitz at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Sakıp Sabancı Museum)

The exhibition highlights recurring motifs that have become iconic in Baselitz's work, including eagles, deer and his celebrated upside-down portraits of his wife, Elke. New works from his Springtime series, inspired by Dada collage artist Hannah Höch, introduce a near-fetishistic effect through the use of nylon stockings collaged onto upside-down figures. The monumental sculptures displayed in the museum and its garden further amplify the historical and iconographic themes explored in the paintings, creating a holistic and immersive experience.

The artworks by artist Georg Baselitz, featured in the exhibition "The Last Decade" at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Sakıp Sabancı Museum)

In "On the Road," which opens at Dirimart Dolapdere on Jan. 22, 2025, and runs through Feb. 23, 2025, Nuri Bilge Ceylan presents a selection of never-before-seen photographs offering a unique opportunity to explore people from diverse parts of the world through his lens. The collection includes portraits from Algeria, China, India, Egypt, Russia, Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

Though the portraits represent different cultures, they all share an underlying emotional connection. As Ceylan explains, his intention is not to depict the real lives of those he photographs but to transform them into "heroes" within his emotional world. These portraits transcend their specific cultural contexts, reflecting a universal human experience. Each photograph offers a window into not just the subject's unique world but also the broader human condition.

A selection from the "On the Road" exhibition by Nuri Bilge Ceylan. (Courtesy of ArtDog Istanbul)

Accompanying the exhibition is a video that gives viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of Ceylan's creative process. This video serves as a companion to the photographs, exploring the relationship between the exhibition and the artistic journey behind it. "On the Road" invites visitors on a personal journey, encouraging reflection on the universal nature of the human experience.

"The Skin We Live In," which opened at Arter on Dec. 12, 2024, and runs through Aug. 3, 2025, offers a captivating journey into the artistic universe of Koray Ariş, showcasing nearly 300 sculptures and objects spanning six decades of his career. The exhibition explores the transformation of forms and the fluid relationships between sculpture, object and body as Ariş challenges conventional definitions of the medium, turning each piece into a vessel for untold stories.

The exhibition draws inspiration from Ariş’s Çatalca studio, where he has worked since 1982. The display mirrors the intricate connections he weaves between art, nature and life, featuring works crafted from leather, wood, metal and found objects. From early figurative busts to abstract heads and organic, nature-inspired forms, the exhibition presents a wide range of Ariş’s evolving artistic practice.

Curated by Selen Ansen, "The Skin We Live In" invites visitors to experience the evolution of Ariş’s work in a non-linear arrangement, creating new relationships between the pieces. This immersive display reveals not only the artist’s mastery of materials but also the traces of his creative process, turning each sculpture into a memory, each form into a feeling.

Finally, "Naked City" by Doug Aitken, which opened at Borusan Contemporary on Sept. 14, 2024, and runs through Aug. 17, 2025, delves into the complexities and contradictions of modern urban life, examining themes such as hyper-connectivity, the meaning of freedom in a globalized world and the isolation that often accompanies it. This monographic exhibition features a selection of works created by the American multidisciplinary artist between 2006 and 2024, showcasing his innovative approach to contemporary artistic practices.

"Naked City" by Doug Aitken. (Courtesy of Borusan Contemporary)

Known for pushing the boundaries of various disciplines, Aitken’s works come to life in an immersive setting curated by internationally acclaimed art director Jerome Sans. Visitors are encouraged to engage with site-specific installations that evoke the rhythm and texture of urban environments. Aitken’s work interrogates how individuals navigate the physical, digital, and emotional landscapes of modern cities, often exploring the paradox of a world that is increasingly connected yet deeply isolating.

"Naked City" challenges visitors to reflect on the impact of technology and urbanization on human connection, offering new insights into contemporary existence. The exhibition raises questions about humanity’s future amidst the rapid pace of technological and societal change.