Renowned street artist Banksy has granted official authorization for an exhibition of his work titled "CUT & RUN," which is set to open at Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA).

It spans 25 years and will feature many of the stencils he has used to create his work.

Banksy told The Herald: "I’ve kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage.

"But that moment seems to have passed, so now I’m exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I’m not sure which is the greater crime.”

The photograph shows the art piece "Flower Thrower" also known as "Love is in the Air" by British artist Banksy displayed during his solo show "CUT & RUN: 25 years card labour" at The Gallery Of Modern Art (GOMA), Glasgow, Scotland, June 15, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The artist said the traffic cone that famously sits on the head of the Duke of Wellington statue outside the gallery drew him to exhibit there.

A gallery label for the show said: "For anyone who isn’t aware – the statue out the front has had a cone on its head continuously for the past 40-odd years. Despite the best efforts of the council and police, every time one is removed another takes its place.

"This might sound absurd and pretentious (just wait until you see the rest of the exhibition) but it’s my favorite work of art in the U.K. and the reason I’ve brought the show here.”

The exhibition will open on Sunday.

The photograph shows a general view of some of the art pieces displayed during the British artist Banksy solo show "CUT & RUN: 25 years card labour" at the entrance of The Gallery Of Modern Art (GOMA), Glasgow, Scotland, June 15, 2023. (AFP Photo)

GoMA museum manager Gareth James said the exhibition is a "perfect fit for GoMA and the city.”

He told The Herald: "This has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with an artist who has been exciting and challenging people around the world with their work over the past 25 years.”

Banksy is the pseudonym of a street artist and activist based in England whose work combines humor and social concerns.