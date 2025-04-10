In celebration of its 200th anniversary, the National Gallery in London is offering art lovers a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The winner of a special competition will have the exclusive privilege of spending an entire night surrounded by some of the most significant masterpieces of European art history. This will be the first time in the gallery’s history that such an event takes place.

The competition will select the first visitor to enter the newly renovated Sainsbury Wing, following its two-year restoration. The winner will not only step into the heart of art but will also have the rare opportunity to sleep on a special bed placed between the gallery’s masterpieces, dreaming under the shadow of famous paintings.

Sleep among paintings

The winner will sleep on a special bed situated in the iconic “bridge” area of the National Gallery, which connects the Sainsbury Wing to the main building. This bed will be positioned close to the gallery's renewed interior, offering an intimate experience with the art.

The evening will begin with a private dinner for two at the newly opened Locatelli restaurant, which will not yet be open to the public. Afterward, when the gallery's doors close to the public, the lucky winner will embark on a private tour led by the Director of Collections and Research, Christine Riding.

During this special tour, the winner will explore over 1,000 works of art, spanning Western painting history from the 13th to the 20th century. The tour will include both familiar masterpieces and previously unseen paintings, offering an unforgettable journey through the gallery’s extensive collection.

The winner will wake up to a special breakfast basket, and before the gallery opens to the public, they will have the rare opportunity to wander the galleries alone, experiencing the art without the crowds. This will allow the winner to connect with the masterpieces in solitude, having the entire space to themselves. The Sainsbury Wing will officially open to the public at 10 a.m. on May 10.

Competition details

To participate in this extraordinary experience, entrants must subscribe to the National Gallery’s newsletter by 6 p.m. on April 28. The winner will be chosen through a random draw and notified personally. Participants must be 18 years or older to enter.

This event follows the National Gallery’s successful “Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers” exhibition in January 2024, which allowed visitors to explore the gallery overnight. However, this will be the first event where one lucky individual will sleep among the gallery’s masterpieces for the entire night.