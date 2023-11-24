The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) officially opened the "Türkiye Hall" within the National Museum of World Cultures in Mexico City. The museum, which welcomes approximately 500,000 visitors annually, serves as a platform to showcase Türkiye's rich cultural heritage and fosters cultural exchange between Türkiye and Mexico.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, TIKA President Serkan Kayalar said: "I believe that the 'Türkiye Hall' will contribute to the friendship between our countries and the closeness of our two societies.

In this valuable museum, which also houses archaeological, anthropological and ethnographic artifacts from ancient civilizations like Greece, China and Egypt, we are proudly opening our 'Türkiye hall' with the efforts of TIKA, thereby crowning the 100th year of our republic."

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) President, Serkan Kayalar, gave his opening speech at Türkiye Hall, Nov. 23, 2023, Mexico City, Mexico. (AA Photo)

The opening ceremony of the museum was attended by Türkiye's Ambassador to Mexico, Ilhan Kemal Tuğ; TIKA's Mexico Program Coordination Office Coordinator, Fatih Abdi Çetin; and ambassadors from various countries, including Juan Carlos Guterres Madrigal of Nicaragua and Oscar Lorenzo Arnold of Belize, are among many other distinguished guests.

A room in Türkiye Hall at the National Museum of World Cultures in Mexico City, Nov. 23, 2023, Mexico City, Mexico. (AA Photo)

In the museum, a total of 61 artifacts from 13 different periods in Anatolia, which has hosted many civilizations throughout history, are on display, along with items belonging to Göbeklitepe, one of the oldest structures in history.

Since 2015, TIKA has been actively contributing to the maintenance of friendly relations between both countries through its involvement in development projects in Mexico.