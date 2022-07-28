Netflix released “The Gray Man” on Tuesday. Two days later, the streaming platform confirmed a sequel and spin-off.
Lead actor Ryan Gosling and director brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are back on board, the streaming service announced. In addition, Netflix is planning a spin-off film around the agent’s story, based on U.S. author Mark Greaney’s books about hitman Court Gentry.
After a “phenomenal” response from viewers around the world, they now want to expand the “Gray Man” story into a franchise, the Russo brothers announced.
With a budget of around 200 million dollars, “The Gray Man” is said to be the streaming service’s most expensive in-house production to date.
The Russo brothers’ unapologetic mix of cartoonesque humor, cheeky dialogue, and brutal torture scenes makes up for a lack of plausibility and profundity, as do spectacular stunts, sophisticated fight scenes, and a high-profile cast, including Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and Ana de Armas.
