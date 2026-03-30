Cultural and intellectual figures gathered in Istanbul on Sunday evening for the launch of “In Communication We Trust,” a new book by communication strategist Ipek Tekdemir, in an event that combined discussion, art and culinary presentation.

Held at the Beyoğlu atelier of Turkish artist Ismail Acar, the program brought together diplomats, communication professionals, artists and business leaders. Organizers described the event as an interdisciplinary experience reflecting the book’s central theme: the role of communication in building trust in a changing global landscape.

The evening opened with a reception, followed by introductory remarks from Ioanna Stefatou, who framed communication as a shared social responsibility.

In a keynote address, Tekdemir said the book aims to address challenges in contemporary global discourse.

“Communication today is not merely about transmitting information; it is about restoring trust, rebuilding meaning and reconnecting people across differences,” she said.

Chief editor Chris White, a British journalist, highlighted the book’s interdisciplinary approach, while communication scholar Nancy Snow emphasized the importance of trust in human interaction.

Markus Slevogt, chair of the European Turkish Trade and Investment Council, pointed to shifting global narratives and described trust as an increasingly valuable element in communication.

The program also featured an artistic performance titled “Layers of Communication,” created by Acar, combining traditional motifs with contemporary elements and music. A culinary segment led by chef Giovanni Terracciano presented dishes inspired by cultural exchange, and a piano recital by Turan Manafzade concluded the performances.

The event ended with a book signing session, allowing attendees to meet the author.