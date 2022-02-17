Carrying out works on various elements of manuscripts, the Presidency of Turkey Manuscripts Institution (TYEKB) has prepared a new database on seals for researchers and history enthusiasts.

With the seal database, TYEKB aims to present the data of all seals that the manuscripts and printed works in its collections feature with their images and detailed evaluations. The platform also intends to analyze data on seals and publish research articles prepared by experts on the subject.

The deal database consists of three different parts.

On the main page, the seals are categorized in line with their shapes. When one chooses a certain shape on the page, she/he can see other examples of seals prepared in this shape. On the same page, researchers may also find a section that shows special series seals as well as a research note section containing writings on seals.

The second part is the "All Seals" page, where each seal in the database is listed. Seals are listed here as both text and images. In their detailed display, information on seals, including their texts, owners and dates are offered with explanations.

In the third part, the seal practices page, designed to improve the seal reading habits of researchers, contributes to the interactive structure of the database.

The database, which is open to all researchers, does not require a membership. Works for adding seals to the database, which currently contains 802 seals, are still continuing.