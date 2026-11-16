The renowned 16th-century French thinker Michel de Montaigne avers that “there is no desire more natural than the desire for knowledge” and that “we try every means that may lead us to it.” This would seemingly explain the rise of AI, a technology that provides instant access to knowledge that needed great time and effort to obtain in the past. Yet, it is arguable that then, knowledge gained by struggle was more deeply embedded in the mind than that instantly produced by an AI chatbot.

There is a lot to fear from AI; it is already replacing human beings in certain jobs, destroying those workers’ livelihoods and very sense of self. Thus, it might seem I am being trivial here, focusing on the relationship between AI-produced information and human knowledge. However, I am not really qualified to speak about other issues raised by AI, and it seems clear that, for better or worse, AI is here to stay and what we need to do is benefit from it in the best ways possible.

From my experiences in using the technology, I have come to feel that the link between AI-produced information and human knowledge is far from straightforward, and I think I have found a way to make the acquisition of knowledge from AI more enjoyable and more lasting. It is why, in the title of my piece, I have used the preposition “with” rather than “through,” for I feel that passively using AI may well lead to mental stagnation, whereas interacting with it can be an enriching experience, for it actively forces one to defend and strengthen or modify one’s own ideas and can lead to an unexpected opening up of new fields of knowledge.

To highlight what I regard as such positive use of AI, I will make use of two actual exchanges I had with a chatbot, one concerning a Hungarian artist and the other an Argentinian poet. As neither of them is as well known worldwide as they deserve, I felt the exchanges on them may be of extra interest.

Tivadar Csontváry Koszka

The Hungarian artist is Tivadar Csontváry Koszka (1853-1919). Much of the biographical information that I will here give on him, and below on the Argentinian poet, is adapted from that provided by AI, one of the uses of AI in investigating art and literature being its great ability to provide succinct overviews on artists themselves.

Csontváry was a pharmacist with no obvious artistic calling until, according to him, he received, at the age of 27, a literal calling to art. He heard a voice telling him that he would surpass Raphael as a painter. Whilst this clearly affected him deeply, it caused little change in his outer life. Csontváry instead wished to build up a sufficient income through his pharmacy work to later leave it and devote himself to art. That happened in his 40s. Then, he did take some artistic schooling but was mainly self-taught. His resulting style is summarized by the chatbot as having “seemingly contradictory qualities” containing “meticulous observation, exaggerated color, symbolic imagery and a sometimes almost dreamlike atmosphere.”

This helps to make his art particularly idiosyncratic, and thus easily identifiable. My first introduction to him resulted from a trip I took to Budapest in 2017. He then made such an impression on me that I returned home with a book on him by the art critic Lajos Németh. However, due to my severely limited knowledge of Hungarian, I bought the book for its intriguing paintings rather than its text.

It is not only Csontváry’s brilliance as an artist that attracts me to him, though. He is also a traveling artist who produced pictures of regions that particularly interest me, namely the Balkans and the Middle East. And it was one of the pictures painted on his travels that recently got me turning to AI. It is the "Springtime in Mostar," which he painted in 1903. As its name suggests, it was painted in Bosnia, the land famed as a meeting place of Islam and Christianity. Even though it is a landscape, "Springtime in Mostar" is stylized and can thus be analyzed for its symbolism.

For someone interested in interreligious relations, one particularly notable feature of the painting is the presence of two mosques and a cathedral. The mosques are in the middle distance and centre of the picture. The cathedral is on higher ground in the back. Spatially, the mosques seem significant because they are closer to the viewer and unimpeded by any other building, whereas the cathedral seems significant because of its elevation. All these religious buildings receive the sun and that the whole piece is light. This led me to wonder about Csontváry’s attitude toward Islam, as the painting seems to suggest, for the reasons I have outlined, that he felt no need to denigrate it.

When I presented my observations to the chatbot, it added its own insight that “the religious buildings are integrated into the cityscape rather than being isolated as competing symbols,” and added that “the minarets contribute to the rhythm of the composition.” It did not, however, find any independent evidence concerning the view of Csontváry on Islam, so the chatbot cautiously concluded here that “I would stop short of attributing a conscious message of religious equality to Csontváry without further documentary evidence.”

The chatbot then translated parts of my book, giving me a deeper understanding of Csontváry himself. He was one of those 19th-century societal critics that felt change would come. Csontváry averred, “material concerns throughout Europe will give way to the spiritual sphere, through the exclusion of monetary value.” He also optimistically felt that the peoples of Europe, who ironically would fight a brutal, bloody war in the last years of his life, could coexist by taking the example of the cedar trees of Lebanon, who “live together in one forest, and do not obstruct one another’s paths, but live in peace amid the vicissitudes of time, in nature under divine providence."

This led our conversation to take a turn toward Csontváry’s Lebanese cedar paintings. There are two particular masterpieces of his and both are dated to 1907. They are called "The Lonely Cedar" and "Pilgrimage to the Cedars in Lebanon." The chatbot translated Németh for me this time, who claims that in “a psychological interpretation, 'The Lonely Cedar' reflected Csontváry’s true state of mind: his megalomaniacal desire for greatness and his terrible horror of solitude,” with Németh feeling this interpretation is substantially valid. Thus, for Németh, the picture stands in stark contrast to that of the Pilgrimage, which he feels “shows what the painter would have liked to be: commanding, majestic, balanced, surrounded by companions and celebrated.” By offering no critique of this interpretation, the chatbot seemed to affirm it.

Yet, I pushed back against it. For I feel that "The Lonely Cedar" is not, at least not wholly, a sad picture. The colors of the picture are not drab or dark, and the atmosphere is even soul-enriching. Also, the cedar itself is delicate and beautiful and the odd bird-branch is mainly white and thus pure. There is a sense of melancholy in the painting, conveyed through its longing for the sun. Yet the unusual bird-like branch can at least gaze upon it from a vantage point beyond the reach of ordinary earthbound creatures. It therefore seems to affirm Csontváry’s declaration of “let us not forget that, in the order of the universe, only the eagle and chosen artists have been given the ability to gaze into the sun.” Moreover, although the painting clearly depicts loneliness and carries a melancholic undertone, I feel that its melancholy may actually arise from contemplating beauty and therefore serve as an asset to the soul.

The chatbot responded to my interpretation by allowing that it “raises a significant objection to a purely psychological reading of the painting” and it was interested that I was “distinguishing melancholy from unhappiness.” It now accepted that “even if the cedar represents Csontváry, it does not follow that everything expressed through it must be distressing.” It also felt that I had been right about the color of the picture, that “there is nothing in the painting’s palette that demands a depressive interpretation.”

Silvina Ocampo

The Argentinian writer and poet Silvina Ocampo (1903-1993) has something in common with Csontváry – she felt drawn to art. In the 1920s, she even went all the way to Paris to study it. However, she is best-known for her literature, and in terms of character, she is quite unlike the Hungarian artist. For far from seeing herself as greater than Dante, she seems to have had a compellingly humble personality. She was certainly introverted, but not misanthropic, her own evaluation of herself being “I am not sociable, I am intimate.”

She was also hardly a “lone cedar” in that she knew how to work with others – notably Bioy Casares, whom she married in 1940, and Argentina’s most famous writer Jorge Luis Borges. Together they produced an anthology of fantasy literature, "The Book of Fantasy." Through her imagination, she was willing to probe the darker side of human nature. One aspect to her writing that is surely highly disturbing is, as the chatbot puts it, that “her stories frequently challenge the comforting assumption that childhood is a period of moral purity,” instead depicting children who “can be manipulative, malicious, imaginative or disturbingly indifferent to suffering.” For context, her adults are not depicted any better.

Fantasy is also an element in her writing, though she presents it in a disturbingly ambiguous way. The chatbot revealed that she also focuses on “the instability of personal identity,” meaning that “people may become confused with others, undergo strange transformations or discover that their understanding of themselves is unreliable.” Her stories can also be darkly humorous.

Ocampo is additionally an accomplished poet, and won the National Poetry Prize of Argentina in 1962. The chatbot summarizes her work by noting that “her poetry frequently explores love, memory, loss and the relationship between imagination and experience.”

I told the chatbot that what particularly interested me about Ocampo was her poetry with its use of Classical mythology. This led us to the poem that first introduced me to Ocampo some years back. It is a sonnet called “Palinurus Sleepless,” the figure of the poem, Palinurus, being taken from Virgil’s Aeneid. In that epic, he is the steersman of the hero Aeneas’ ship en route to Italy, but Palinurus then undergoes a Rasputin-like fate in that he falls asleep at the helm, drops over the side into the sea, and then escapes drowning only to be slain when he reaches land. Ocampo, in her sonnet, however, has him in a permanent state of dying on the shore. In Ocampo’s last lines, he is “naked and lying there, you will be ever dying again on the sand, and with the heedlessness of a stone your nails and your hair will grow among the ivy.”

The chatbot notes that the traditional account of Palinurus’ death is ignored here, treating him rather as a drowned seaman who cannot seem to gain the release of death and that “it is a disturbing image, suggesting that death does not necessarily bring complete stillness or release.”

I, however, pushed back on this interpretation, which I assumed was colored by what the chatbot had earlier noted concerning Ocampo’s “darkness.” It is not that the chatbot’s interpretation is invalid, for “ever dying again on the sand” seems to echo somewhat the horrific fate of Prometheus in the constancy of torture, albeit that the Prometheus does not actually die. Yet, I simply do not find the ending of the poem particularly heavy. I feel rather that his nails and hair continuing to grow do not so much suggest macabre folk belief as picked up by the chatbot but rather that Palinurus is becoming a part of nature. After all, he is not rotting alive, and the fact that his hair intertwines with ivy also sounds slightly beautiful, for ivy is a lovely plant.

When I challenged the chatbot with my own interpretation, it responded by saying: “I find your reading of the ivy particularly persuasive, and it makes me reconsider my own emphasis on the disturbing qualities of the ending.” It even added to my reading by noting that “ivy is evergreen” and that “it has associations with persistence, continuity and enduring life.” It then noted “a fascinating contrast between the two images” in the last lines of Palinurus’ “endless repetition of death” and the ivy, suggesting “an endless continuation of growth.”

Here, I actually linked this interaction with the earlier one I had had with it on Csontváry, for I had once again come to focus on tone. I feel that the poem, taken as a whole, is not dark, despite containing some darker elements, which is also why I interpret its ending as I do. Also, Palinurus is lying on sand, which is soft and whose very Spanish word “arena” seems to reflect its texture, rather than on something that would not cushion his body. The chatbot felt there was something to what I felt here too.

Learning through disagreement

The point that I wish to make here is not that my interpretations are “right.” They are simply mine. Anyone else can look at Csontváry’s paintings or Ocampo’s poetry and see them completely differently. The point that I do wish to make is that in an age with AI, which has even been called “Super Intelligence,” human beings should not surrender their critical faculties to machine knowledge. AI does get things wrong – it incidentally made errors in the dialogues I have dealt with above. However, this is not the main reason for keeping an active mind vis-à-vis AI, for the technology will surely keep improving and thus its errors will become more infrequent.

It is that in the arts, where “there are no right answers,” errors of fact are not the main issue; rather, it is that debate makes our own ideas sharper and more lasting in our minds. Our ideas become thus, in a very real sense, ours. Passively letting AI think for us and supposing that it knows everything means that the quest for knowledge that Montaigne assumes for us will result in ideas that are, for us, weak and poorly understood.

Therefore, it is better to disagree with AI than to passively cede superiority to it. And, I hope I have demonstrated here that, it is possible to do more than hold one’s opinions against it. It is possible to develop them in response to the valid objections raised by AI, and also possibly, to get AI to see one’s own point of view and perhaps widen its own perspective. It is in this way that I feel that AI is of use in investigating art and literature.