In the bustling heart of New York City, new sculptures have become the center of attention on Park Avenue and in front of City Hall, attracting both locals and tourists for selfies.

One such piece, a striking bison skeleton positioned in front of City Hall, is a powerful artistic statement by U.S. artist Cannupa Hanska Luger.

Through this imposing steel sculpture, Luger aims to provoke contemplation on the historical mass hunting of bison by European settlers in the 19th century, shedding light on its impact on Indigenous communities, according to the Public Art Fund, which mounts free exhibitions in urban spaces in New York.

The approximately 3-meter-high artwork symbolizes resilience in both human and animal realms. It is expected to be displayed in a park adjacent to City Hall in southern Manhattan until Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, another noteworthy public exhibition awaits just a short distance away on Park Avenue.

Towering sculptures of travelers, crafted by acclaimed Italian artist Bruno Catalano, grab the attention of passers-by with their unique feature: large holes within their bodies.

Dubbed "Travelers," these larger-than-life artworks mark Catalano's debut major public exhibition, as highlighted by the neighborhood organization Patrons of Park Avenue.