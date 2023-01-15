One of the prominent museums of contemporary art, Istanbul Modern, is now listed among the "52 places for Travelers to Visit in 2023" by The New York Times newspaper.

The new museum building of Istanbul Modern in Karaköy, bearing the signature of the famous architect Renzo Piano, is already considered one of the world's greatest art hubs, even before its opening. The new museum building is in a prominent location directly adjacent to the Bosporus and includes galleries for the permanent collection and temporary exhibitions, a library, classroom spaces, a cinema and a restaurant. The design of the new building was inspired by the Bosporus with its glittering waters and light reflections.

The article by The New Tork Times bears the title "Reviving a city's historic architecture just in for modern Türkiye's centennial," also mentions the recently renovated historical buildings of Istanbul such as Feshane, Yedikule Gazhanesi and Haliç Shipyard.