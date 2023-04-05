Akyaka Retreats and Wyndham Ankara Hotel hosted an exceptional event that brought together experts in mind-body awareness to explore the connection between the two. The event, designed as a conference and training, allowed attendees to learn from renowned instructors and experience a magical atmosphere with 360-degree video mapping.

The event also included the "No way no waste" exhibition showcasing artworks by talented artists promoting recycling and sustainability. The show aimed to raise awareness about waste reduction and sustainable practices in everyday life.

One of the standout artists in the exhibition was Renan Kaleli, who utilized new curtains from the Wyndham Ankara Hotel to create a series of stunning artworks. Kaleli's approach to sustainability was both innovative and thought-provoking. His use of discarded materials like curtains showcased their potential for repurposing and drew attention to the environmental impact of our consumerist society. In addition, the unique printing technique he used to transform the curtains into intricate patterns and designs is a testament to his artistic talent and ingenuity.

What is most compelling about Kaleli's work is how it challenges our perceptions of what art can be. It encourages us to rethink our approach to waste and consider the potential for repurposing and recycling. His art is a call to action, reminding us that beauty can be found in the most unexpected places and that sustainability and creativity can create something remarkable.

The "No way no waste" exhibition was a powerful reminder of the importance of sustainable practices and the need to reduce waste in our daily lives. By showcasing the work of these talented artists, the exhibition demonstrated that creativity and sustainability could go hand in hand and that we all have a role to play in creating a more sustainable future.

The exhibition successfully showcased how art can raise awareness about environmental issues and the importance of recycling.

The conference also featured various sessions, including Jivamukti Yoga, Mindfulness talks, Kundalini Yoga, Ayurveda, sound therapies, dance and meditation. In addition, experts in the field, such as Berrak Yurdakul, Demet Yoruç, Nihan Altuğ Bayraktar, Irem Greenfield, Elvan Odabaşı, Can Dedeoğlu and Cüneyt Asi Duru provided a comprehensive understanding of the importance of maintaining the balance between the body and mind.