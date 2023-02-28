The proceeds collected from the ticket sales of Okan Bayülgen's retake on the immortal work of William Shakespeare, "Richard III," will be donated to the earthquake victims, the artist announced.

The play, which will be staged at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall on March 5 and 19, will once again bring theatergoers together with its unique script.

Bayülgen's "Richard" has garnered great acclaim since the first time it was staged. Other prominent actors will accompany the artist with a live musical performance, bringing the play to life under the direction of arthouses Cabaret Dada and Net Sanat. At the end of the play, all the actors who performed in the play will take a minute to join the interview session.

The play "Richard," set in 2012, follows the discovery of the bones of King III Richard in a parking lot in London. While forensic experts investigate the remains, a small theater company rehearses Shakespeare's third most important work, also titled "Richard III."

However, their plans are disrupted when a fugitive seeking refuge from the police takes shelter in the theater. This man, who goes by the name Richard Hell, opposes the existing order and institutional, ethical and hierarchical structures of art. He immediately finds himself immersed in Richard III's character and eventually assumes the director's chair.

With the support of tolerant and democratic artists, he creates an unusual production that deconstructs everything from the theater's roof to the personal lives of those involved in the play.