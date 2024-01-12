Two original scripts from the hit sitcom "Friends," discovered discarded in London in 1998, will be up for auction at Hanson Ross in Hertfordshire, England on Jan. 12.

Found at the now-defunct Fountain Studios after filming the two-part episodes "The One With Ross's Wedding" from season four, these scripts provide insight into the iconic NBC series.

While all of the show’s cast and crew were expected to have destroyed the scripts to prevent any contents from being leaked, a studio worker, who preferred not to be named, per The Telegraph, salvaged the scripts that were tossed in the bin.

“I found them in a bin a couple of weeks after filming had finished,” he told the publication. “It was part of my job to ensure everything was tidy and no rubbish was left around. I wasn’t sure what to do with them, so I just put them in my office drawer.”

He said: “I remember wondering which member of the cast they might have belonged to.

“I left Fountain Studios in 1999 and when I came to clear my desk I just swept everything into a big cardboard box. I forgot the scripts were there. They were mixed up in a pile of paperwork.”

He went on to admit that “funnily enough, I’m not a big 'Friends' fan.”

“I don’t dislike the show, but I only recently watched the episodes I have the scripts for,” he added. “American humor is different to ours. These scripts deserve to be owned by a big 'Friends' fan.”

The 60-year-old Londoner who had kept them for 26 years will now be auctioning them off at Friday’s event. Hanson Ross estimated the scripts to be worth between $766 and $1,021.

In the 1998 episode, Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green desperately tries to get to London to tell David Schwimmer’s Ross that she’s in love with him before he goes forward with marrying his fiancee Emily.

“'Friends' fans will love these. They sweep us back to 1998 when Ross, Monica, Joey, Chandler and Rachel traveled to England to see Ross marry his fiancée, Emily, in London,” Amanda Butler, of Hanson Ross, said to The Telegraph.