Oscar-winning New Zealand actor, filmmaker and musician Russell Crowe urged his fans to visit Türkiye on a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Crowe replied to a Twitter user who invited him to Türkiye.

"I love Turkey so much. What an endlessly fascinating and beautiful country. If you have never been to Turkey, you really should make a plan to go," he said on Twitter. The famous actor's post received extensive interest from his fans and was retweeted numerous times.

Crowe had come to Türkiye for the shooting of "The Water Diviner" movie, which he directed and starred in in 2014. The actor emphasized that the film tells a very important subject in terms of the country's national history.

"The more I visit, the more it fascinates. I am more and more impressed by this country and its culture," the actor had said on his last visit to Türkiye.