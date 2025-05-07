In the Shaqlawa district of Irbil, Iraq, a historic dervish monastery, or tekke, is home to a treasured collection of ancient manuscripts. Among them is a nearly 700-year-old poem by the medieval poet Enveri and books printed during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Abdulaziz. These valuable works are being preserved with great care despite the region’s turbulent history.

Located in the Hiran region of Shaqlawa, the Hiran Tekke has played a significant religious and spiritual role in the area for over 400 years. It houses rare manuscripts in Turkish, Persian and Arabic – many of which are among the oldest in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

A close-up of a manuscript by the medieval poet Enveri, currently preserved in Irbil, Iraq, May 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

War-time damage

The tekke has suffered significant damage during periods of political unrest. According to Hana Kaki Hiran, the caretaker of the site, attacks by the Iraqi regime in 1961 and again in 1987 caused irreparable harm to many manuscripts. In 1961, a rocket struck the building, destroying a large number of documents and handwritten texts by fire.

One especially tragic loss was a divan (collection) of poems by the poet Enveri, compiled in the Islamic year 696 (1297). Due to the attacks, only a single page of the manuscript remains. This surviving page features Persian quatrains (four-line verses) by Enveri.

Rare historic manuscripts by medieval poet Enveri are being carefully preserved in Irbil, Iraq, May 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

Rare manuscripts

In addition to medieval texts, the tekke also preserves rare books from the Ottoman era. Several works printed during the reign of Sultan Abdulaziz – around 170 years ago – are housed in the library. These include books on grammar, rhetoric and Islamic law (Sharia).

Another remarkable item in the collection is a handwritten document from 1731. Measuring 6 meters in length, it outlines Hana Kaki Hiran’s family lineage and includes references to the prominent Islamic scholar Abdul Qadir al-Gilani.

Despite the destruction caused by war and neglect, the custodians of Hiran Tekke remain dedicated to protecting these irreplaceable pieces of cultural and religious heritage. The surviving works are stored in a special library room and receive ongoing care to ensure their preservation for future generations.