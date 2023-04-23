There were many visitors to Safranbolu, a district of Karabük, which is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, during the Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr.

People who wanted to explore and stay in the unique beauty of Ottoman-era inns, baths, mosques, fountains, bridges and mansions were flocking to the district.

Safranbolu is famous for its historic mansions, which were mostly built in the 18th and 19th centuries, and at the beginning of the 20th century, with 6-8 rooms designed to meet the needs of that time in an aesthetically pleasing way. Due to these features, the district attracted attention from local and foreign tourists during the holiday.

All 5,000-bed capacity mansions, guesthouses and hotels in Safranbolu, listed among "the best-preserved 20 cities in the world," were completely reserved.

Safranbolu District Governor Şaban Arda Yazıcı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that there was high density during the holiday, as it is every year in the district. Emphasizing that the district is among the country's important cultural centers, Yazıcı stated that vacationers travel through time in the community.