In the past 21 years, over 5,000 artifacts have been recovered that represent different periods along with the life and culture of the ancient city of Laodicea, located in Türkiye's Denizli, listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List.

Excavations still continue in the ancient city of Laodicea, which dates back to 5500 B.C. and is home to one of the seven churches mentioned in the Bible. The first scientific excavation in the ancient city, discovered by European travelers in the 17th century, was conducted between 1961 and 1963.

The "Syria" and "Stadium" streets in the ancient city feature historical artifacts such as 1,750-year-old frescoed travertine blocks, a 1,906-year-old statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Ulpius Nerva Traianus measuring 3 meters (over 9 feet) in length, a 2,000-year-old Trajan Fountain and a priest head statue believed to be 2,000 years old, among others.

During excavation works in the "Western Theater" area, a statue of the god of medicine Asclepius, mentioned in Greek and Roman mythology, was found in 2024. Following Asclepius, the head of a statue belonging to his daughter Hygieia was discovered. The head of the statue was carefully removed from its original location, with excavations continuing meticulously in the area where the body of the statue is presumed to be located.

The head of the statue attributed to Hygieia, known as the goddess of cleanliness and health in ancient times, was unearthed in the ancient city of Laodicea, listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List, Denizli, Türkiye, May 15, 2024. (AA Photo)

Celal Şimşek, the excavation head from Pamukkale University, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they have established a very important institutional archaeology in 21 years.

Şimşek stated that excavation and restoration works have been carried out throughout the year since 2008, saying: "As a result of these works, we have restored many structures. Currently, Laodicea is among the most visited archaeological sites both in our country and in the world."

Şimşek noted that during the period of Eastern Roman Emperor Theodosius-Arcadius around A.D. 395-396, according to a decision made to protect the city from Sasanian invasions, some parts of the city walls were built over the stage building of the Western Theater.

"During the rapid construction of the city walls in this period, the compartments and parados passages in the stage building were filled with rubble and statues. Many statues were found within the compartments during the excavations. Among them, many statues dating back to the late Hellenistic-early Augustan periods were unearthed as they were thrown into the fill. These include painted ceiling cassettes, pilaster capitals and painted columns," he said.

Şimşek emphasized the significance of the recently discovered two statues of the god of health Asclepius and his daughter Hygieia.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to visit the ancient city of Laodicea, which is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List and arouses the curiosity of both domestic and foreign tourists, Denizli, Türkiye, May 15, 2024. (AA Photo)

"Both statues were made in the Late Hellenistic-Early Augustan Period in the classical style of the fourth century B.C. The presence of the Herophileion medical school within the administrative area of Laodicea and the mention of important doctors trained here by the ancient writer Strabo. Especially Strabo mentions the importance of a doctor named Alexandros. Also, the mention of eye salve in the letter sent to Laodicea in the Bible indicates the importance of the city not only in the commercial field but also in the field of health," he said.

"In this context, this discovery is quite significant. All statues exhibit very fine craftsmanship and are of high artistic quality. Among the other discovered statues are two dancing Eros, Zeus, Hera, Asclepius, Hygieia, Hermes, Selene and Ares, as well as female and ruler statues, the symbols of the city Boule and Demos, Herakles, Tyche, female statue heads, an armored emperor statue, a group of mythological Skylla, a piece of a giant statue throwing rocks and relief ceiling cassettes," he added.