A painting by the Flemish 17th-century artist Pieter Brueghel the Younger rediscovered after being hidden in a family home for many years will be auctioned in Paris on Tuesday. Experts predict that the painting could sell for a sum ranging between 600,000 ($647,340) to 800,000 euros.

The painting "L'Avocat du village" ("The Village Lawyer") is one of Brueghel's most extensive known works, measuring 112 centimeters high and 184 centimeters wide, and was unknown in the art world as the most recent generation of the family who had possessed it since the 1900s thought it was fake.

The family, who wishes to remain anonymous, had asked Malo de Lussac of auctioneers Daguerre Val de Loire to estimate the value of their house but instead discovered a masterpiece.

"I found this painting (in the house), behind a door in the television room," de Lussac told Reuters, calling it one of the biggest surprises in his career.

A man looks at the painting "Le paiement de la dime" ("The Payment of the Yearly Dues") by the artist Pieter Brueghel the Younger (1564-1636) before its auction at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, March 27, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

"I started estimating this room, and when I turned back, I saw this painting. It was a perfect surprise for me."

De Lussac said he believes the artwork was bought as authentic but, over several generations, had utterly lost its authenticity within the family.

"And that's what's incredible," he said. "We are giving them back this authenticity by saying 'your artwork is real.'" Brueghel the Younger, whose father Brueghel the Elder died when he was only five, didn't use one of his father's compositions for this painting as he usually did but did revisit the popular theme of the village lawyer.

Art experts estimated that the artwork was painted between 1615 and 1617.