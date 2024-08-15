The Pakistani Embassy in Türkiye hosted a notable celebration marking Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, highlighting themes of unity, resilience and the profound bond between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The event began with the playing of the national anthems of both Türkiye and Pakistan, followed by an engaging performance by the Nexus Band, which performed Pakistani songs in Urdu.

A notable highlight of the event was the speech delivered by Ambassador Numan Aslan. He recounted Pakistan’s historical journey since its independence in 1947 and the challenges overcome under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Aslan commended Pakistan’s achievements in diverse fields such as science, technology and the arts, while also celebrating the nation’s resilience in facing adversities like natural disasters and economic struggles. Aslan also emphasized the importance of unity, noting that diversity is both a strength of the Pakistani community and a key to coming together as a nation.

Ambassador Aslan also extended heartfelt thanks to Türkiye for its continuous support, characterizing the relationship between the two nations as "exceptional, excellent, historical and significant." He further noted that over 15,000 Pakistani citizens currently reside in Türkiye, underscoring the tangible and growing connection between the two countries.

In his speech, Ali Erdoğan, deputy mayor of Bağcılar Municipality, highlighted the deep solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan, noting that in the aftermath of the earthquakes that struck both countries separately, they were among the first to offer help to each other.

Erdoğan expressed his belief that their already strong relationship would continue to grow, emphasizing that despite not sharing a border, Türkiye and Pakistan are connected by a profound historical and cultural bond.

He referenced their mutual support during significant historical events, such as the Çanakkale War and the Turkish War of Independence, and pointed to the symbolic significance of Kemal Atatürk Avenue in Islamabad and Muhammad Ali Jinnah Avenue in Ankara as enduring symbols of their lasting friendship. Erdoğan concluded his remarks by quoting President Erdoğan's words, "Our brotherhood does not come from the blood but from the heart."