The first solo exhibition of renowned photographer Pari Dukovic, organized in Türkiye, opened its doors to art lovers in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. Titled "From Istanbul to New York: A Photographer's Journey," the exhibition represents a retrospective of the artist's career path, his early steps and abundant portfolio.

Two different metropolises miles apart might have nothing in common or one single thing can tie them perfectly together – vibrance. Vibrance is used as a unique symbiosis uniting Istanbul and New York – connecting their lifelines – just as it connects the path of an accomplished photographer telling stories and presenting skylines and the history of these two amazing cities.

Dukovic, a photographer of Greek descent, was born and raised in Istanbul, having picked his first camera in early childhood, not imagining it would one day take him as far as America or the White House.

This Wednesday, in cooperation with the Greek Consulate in Istanbul, he was once again in his hometown, presenting his first exhibition in Türkiye that features dozens of selected portraits and images he captured during his career.

Addressing the journalists at the exhibition's opening, the photographer, whose works found their place on the covers of distinguished magazines such as Time and GQ, recalled his first memories related to the camera, the joy he discovered, emphasizing passion and love that led him through his journey.

Acclaiming the role of icons like Ara Güler, Dukovic in his humble appearance and fluent Turkish talked about his favorite photographs in the room, moments when capturing what he said were moments in history – such as taking a portrait of former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2017.

The photographer, in detail, reflected on his first touches with the camera, the pivotal moments and the first "meaningful" photography he took on his own, such as the one during his visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate when he was only around 8 years old.

Taking inspiration from Istanbul, people and the emotion the photography awakens in others, Dukovic embarked on the next chapter with studies in the U.S., continuing with his passion. This passion, in his words, and the significance of love for what one devotes himself to, is the key motivation that led him forward.

"Being able to do what you love, if you can continue that passion, your job is not even a job. That's the beauty of it," he said.

While expressing happiness to be back in Istanbul and at an event organized by the Greek Consulate, he said he saw the exhibition as the type of journey back and as "a circle," having returned to his birthplace.

Finely arranged, from the entrance through a large hall, among his works were portraits of icons of the cinema world and sports to young artists and singers such as Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. Yet, in Dukovic's words, the one image that carried special importance for him was one depicting his grandmother holding the photo of his father at a young age.

The photo, he mentioned indeed stood unique even for a foreign eye, peeking out from the corner, next to several other black-and-white photographs showing Istanbul from the early 2000s.

A black-and-white photograph of Pari Dukovic captured in streets of Istanbul's chic Nışantaşı area in the early 2000s, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo by Amina Ali)

From a photo of the waiter in the Grand Bazaar to passersby in Nışantaşı and the ones with ships as symbols of Istanbul, all these black-and-white photos bring about the essence and beauty of Istanbul of the past.

Always imagining Istanbul as more calm, I found these photographs transcend exactly that: the feeling of serenity. Yet, they still represented the same city as we know it, bustling, with people rushing while shopping or enjoying a day at one of the nearby islands, again bringing to the surface the vibrance.

Dukovic, with his fine touch, became the youngest staff photographer in The New Yorker in 2012 and had the chance to turn his lens to some of the most influential figures of our time. Portraits of many of these figures will be open to visitors in Istanbul until Oct. 23.