In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, a coalition of Spanish artists and intellectuals converged in Madrid to vocally affirm their support for Palestine while vehemently denouncing genocide and terrorism, drawing notable figures such as director Pedro Almodovar, actors Alba Flores, Vicky Pena, Luis Tosar, and others to sign a resolute manifesto.

Officials noted that prominent figures such as Miguel Cuerdo, musician Joan Manuel Serrat, Amaral, Toni Zenet, painter Luis Gordillo, theater director Lluis Pasqual, and fashion designer Javier Mariscal also have signed the manifesto.

Gathering in the square in front of the Reina Sofia Museum, the crowd, including artists and intellectuals, delivered the message that "while Israel has the right to defend itself and ensure its security, this can never justify the genocide of Gazans."

Spanish authorities emphasized the global support received for the manifesto titled "War must stop, neither terrorism nor genocide" ("Hay que parar la guerra, ni terrorismo ni genocidio") first published on Oct. 29, 2023, following Israel's attacks on Gaza. They announced that more than 12,000 people from 34 countries have signed the manifesto so far.

A prominent group of artists and intellectuals gathered in front of Reina Sofia Museum to express support for Palestine and say "no" to genocide and terrorism, Madrid, Spain, April 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

During the protest in Madrid, a message from director Almodovar was shared, expressing his support for the culture of taking action for a cease-fire in Gaza and the urgency to stop this genocide war.

Additionally, musician Zanet's message was read aloud, calling for understanding and support for the Palestinian people, emphasizing the need to stop this senseless and entirely absurd genocide, and expressing support for the idea of a Palestinian state.

The manifesto proposes strengthening diplomatic channels and increasing international pressure for an immediate cease-fire, working toward a peace agreement based on the two-state solution, and recognizing the State of Palestine, in line with international legality, U.N. and EU resolutions.