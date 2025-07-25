To mark its 20th anniversary, Pera Museum, in collaboration with Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s (IBB) Culture Inc., is hosting a free guided tour titled "A Journey Through Collection Exhibitions."

The tour, set to begin July 30 at 6 p.m., will take visitors through four collection exhibitions with expert guides, offering insights into both art history and cultural heritage.

Participants will explore the exhibitions “Intersecting Worlds: Envoys and Painters,” “Osman Hamdi Bey,” “The Art of Weight and Measure” and “Extraordinary Minas.”

“Intersecting Worlds” examines diplomatic and artistic relations between the Ottoman Empire and Europe from the 17th to 19th centuries, focusing on envoys, artists and the interaction between these two worlds through historical documents and paintings.

The “Osman Hamdi Bey” exhibition highlights the works of the pioneering Ottoman museologist, archaeologist and painter, showcasing his multifaceted personality and cultural contributions through his unique style blending Eastern and Western influences.

“The Art of Weight and Measure” traces Anatolia’s 4,000-year trade history through authentic weight and measurement instruments from various periods and civilizations, offering visitors a functional aesthetic experience while reflecting economic history, craft culture and daily life practices.

The “Extraordinary Minas” exhibition centers on the revival of tile art in Kütahya at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, presented through the works of master artist Minas Avramidis and the creative journey of Kütahya artisans, bridging tradition and modernity.

The approximately 90-minute guided tour has limited capacity. Reservations can be made by emailing resepsiyon@peramuzesi.org.tr.