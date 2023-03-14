Pera Museum is hosting an interdisciplinary performance that combines documentary theater, sound installation, visual arts and live music within the scope of the “Istanbuls Today” exhibition.

The performance “Dialogue Project – Istanbul” will premiere on Thursday, March 16, at Pera Cafe, featuring the four immigrant artists living in Istanbul.

The Suna and Inan Kıraç Foundation Pera Museum will host the premiere of the performance “Dialogue Project – Istanbul” within the framework of the migration theme addressed by the current “Istanbuls Today” exhibition, which unfurls works of 11 photographers under various pieces as the photography exhibition touches the artists’ way of interpreting the city as a personal interaction space while exploring oddities of a city that are as mundane and extraordinary.

The “Dialogue Project” brings together immigrant artists trying to become part of the creative industries in cosmopolitan cities in Europe, such as Istanbul, Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels and Vienna.

Narratives in 7 languages

Artists Enzo Ikah (Democratic Republic of Congo), Marina Nazarova (Ukraine), Saghar Daeri and Ali Bonyadi (Iran), all taking part in the” Dialogue Project – Istanbul,” will share their observations and experiences in Istanbul via the performances at Pera Museum.

The performance is divided into sections titled “Intro,” “Journey” and “Home/Another World,” which will be narrated in seven different languages: Turkish, English, Farsi, Ukrainian, Russian, Lingala and French.

The project, which has an interdisciplinary feature in itself, aims to strengthen the connection of migrant and refugee groups with society through sound installations, visual arts, and live music and with its unifying, inclusive and diversity-oriented discourse.