The 16th International Istanbul Opera Festival, organized by the Turkish State Opera and Ballet, part of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will open on May 10, bringing together art lovers from across the world. The festival will take place at prominent venues such as the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), Türk Telekom Opera Hall, AKM Theater Hall and Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera Stage, offering a rich array of performances by both local and international artists and companies.

The festival will begin with a Gala Concert on May 10, conducted by Bulgarian maestro Nayden Todorov. The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) Orchestra, accompanied by IDOB soloists and guest performers, will open the festival with an exciting musical performance.

One of the festival's key highlights will be the premiere of the children's opera "Cinderella" on May 11 at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera Stage. Based on Gioachino Rossini's "La Cenerentola," the opera will transport young audiences into the magical world of fairy tales. Directed by Nazlı Iktu, this production offers a unique and engaging experience for children.

On May 16, the festival will honor the legacy of Ahmet Adnan Saygun, a pioneer of contemporary Turkish music, with a concert titled "Respect to Saygun" at Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera Stage. The concert will mark the 100th anniversary of Saygun's birth, celebrating his lasting impact on Turkish classical music.

The world premiere of "Gilgamesh," an opera inspired by the epic of the Sumerian King Gilgamesh, will take place on May 17 at the AKM Turkish Telecom Opera Stage. Composed and written by Ahmet Adnan Saygun, the opera explores universal themes of death, friendship, love and enmity. Conducted by Gürer Aykal and İbrahim Yazıcı and directed by Caner Akın, this performance promises to be a powerful and thought-provoking experience. The second performance of the opera will be held on May 20.

The festival will also offer "Ballet World," a performance that takes young audiences on a journey through the evolution of ballet. This ballet, designed for children, will be staged on May 18 and June 1 at Kadıköy Municipality's Süreyya Opera Stage.

As part of the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day celebrations, the festival will feature the "All My Hope is in Youth" concert on May 19 at AKM Theatre Hall. This concert will spotlight young talents participating in the "Talent is Everywhere" program that helps aspiring young artists achieve their dreams.

On May 22, the festival will present "Baroque Works from East to West," a concert titled "Sultans of the Opera" at AKM Theatre Hall. The performance will feature a selection of baroque music from both Eastern and Western traditions, showcasing the elegance of this timeless genre.

International performances will also be part of the festival. On May 29, the Sofia Opera and Ballet from Bulgaria will perform the opera Electra at the AKM Turkish Telecom Opera Stage, bringing a fresh interpretation of the classic Greek tragedy.

The festival will continue with the world premiere of "Delirium," a modern dance piece based on Lev Tolstoy's novel. The performance, set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, will explore themes of love, marriage and loyalty in 1870s Russia. This innovative dance production will be staged on May 30 at the AKM Theater Hall.

The St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet will present their adaptation of "Anna Karenina," based on Tolstoy's famous novel, on May 31 and June 1 at the AKM Turkish Telecom Opera Stage. The ballet will delve into the complex emotions of love and societal expectations through a stunning combination of dance and Tchaikovsky’s powerful music.

The festival will close with two performances of the Russian "Hamlet" by the St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet on June 2 and 3. This production, which incorporates the music of Ludwig van Beethoven and Gustav Mahler, offers a unique Russian perspective on Shakespeare's iconic tragedy, providing an unforgettable experience to mark the end of the festival.