The 31st International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, hosted by the Directorate General of Turkish State Opera and Ballet, recently offered an "Opera Gala Night" concert that delighted art enthusiasts.

Held at the majestic ancient Aspendos Theater, a venue renowned for its remarkable acoustics and historical significance, the festival showcased an array of young opera talents from the State Opera and Ballet who have made their mark internationally. The evening featured an impressive ensemble of soloists: sopranos Çiğdem Soyarslan and Dilan Ayata, mezzo-soprano Ezgi Karakaya, baritone Faik Mansuroğlu and tenor Mert Süngü.

Accompanying these talented performers was the Antalya State Opera and Ballet, conducted by Lorenzo Castriota Skanderbeg. Under Skanderbeg’s expert direction, the orchestra provided a rich and vibrant backdrop for the evening’s repertoire.

The concert offered a diverse selection of pieces from some of the most celebrated composers in the opera world, including Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The program was designed to showcase a range of emotions and styles, highlighting both the dramatic and the lighter aspects of opera.

In his pre-concert remarks, conductor Lorenzo Castriota Skanderbeg expressed his enthusiasm about performing in such a historic venue. He shared: "We are thrilled to engage with art lovers here in Aspendos. Tonight’s gala concert will feature an array of significant arias and duets. The first half of the evening will present more serious, profound arias, while the second half will include more upbeat and popular selections."

Skanderbeg emphasized his enjoyment of working with the soloists, noting: "Collaborating with these talented artists has been incredibly rewarding. Our repertoire spans various styles, ensuring a culturally enriched and diverse experience for the audience."

Skanderbeg, who has directed opera productions in Türkiye since 2011, also praised the high caliber of vocal talent and production quality in the country. He noted the continued growth and excellence in Türkiye’s opera scene.

Soloist Faik Mansuroğlu, performing at Aspendos for the second time, reflected on the unique singing experience in such a historical setting. "Performing in an ancient theater like Aspendos is an exceptional and beautiful experience for any opera singer," Mansuroğlu remarked. "The grandeur of the theater itself adds an extra layer of inspiration and emotion to the performance."

Fellow soloist Mert Süngü also highlighted the exceptional nature of the venue. "Aspendos is one of the best-preserved ancient theaters," he said. "The acoustics here are superb, and I am excited to perform in such a well-preserved and acoustically excellent space. I hope the audience enjoys a memorable and delightful evening."

Looking ahead, the festival will continue with a "Swan Lake" performance by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet on Sept. 20. This production promises to further enrich the festival’s offerings with another celebrated classic of the ballet repertoire.