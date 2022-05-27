The Akbank Art Dance Workshop has been hosting different dance artists, choreographers and trainers from Turkey and abroad in the field of contemporary dance for 22 years with its “Dance is Always There” performances. The series is set to offer a new performance inspired by the exhibition “The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020," which is on display at Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM).

Choreographed by Alper Marangoz, "Once Upon a Spring" will be presented by a creative team consisting of Emre Olcay, Mert Öztekin, Berkcan Ceylan and Marangoz. The performance music was composed by Onur Seçki.

The performance, which will take place on May 29 and June 15 at 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. can be watched by enthusiasts at the SSM Fıstıklı Terrace.

"The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020" features 116 of the iPad paintings that herald the arrival of spring by English artist David Hockney. The paintings were made by the artist in Normandy in 2020, during the very first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.