The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will restage Edusa, an opera depicting the final years of the Lydian Kingdom, one of Anatolia’s ancient civilizations, with a contemporary approach to staging.

The production, which had its world premiere last season and has since joined the IDOB repertoire, will be performed Nov. 26 and 28 and Dec. 10 and 12 at the Türk Telekom Opera Stage of the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Composed by Güldiyar Tanrıdağlı, with a libretto by Prof. Dr. Iskender Pala, Edusa explores the idea that a society’s true strength lies not in its territory, wealth or political power, but in the cultural heritage and values it passes down through generations. Through themes of justice, social order and ethical values, the opera questions what enables civilizations to endure.

The production explores political struggles in the final years of the Lydian Kingdom, the Persian threat and human relationships through the expressive power of music and stage performance.

Directed by Caner Akın, the opera combines traditional storytelling with contemporary and experimental staging techniques. Its visual narrative, shaped by the integration of set, costume, lighting and video designs, brings the historical world of Lydia to the modern stage.

Ibrahim Yazıcı will conduct the IDOB orchestra, while Anıl Aydın will prepare the IDOB choir.

The cast will feature alternating performers in the principal roles, while Efter Tunç is responsible for the set and visual design, Olcay Engin Kaymaz for costumes, Cem Yılmazer for lighting, Aisha Hajiyeva for video design and Berk Sarıbay for choreography.

Ballet and modern dance performers from the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet will also join the production's extensive cast.