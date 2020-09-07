The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will launch the art scene's 2020-2021 season with a show called “Collage,” featuring a wealth of genres from opera to ballet. The event, to be held in line with new anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) measures, will be presented for art enthusiasts at Fişekhane, a civic center in Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu district, on Sept. 9 and 11.

At the event, which is named after a form used in the painting consisting of various multilayered, cut-and-pasted surfaces collected on a single surface, brings together various types of performance, including opera, ballet, modern dance, choir singing, children's choirs and children's ballet from the IDOB, with shows lasting an hour each.

In the initial performance, the IDOB Children's Choir will interpret German composer Johannes Brahms' "Guten Abend, gut' Nacht, Op. 49, No. 4," accompanied by the Children's Ballet. Then, dancer Melike Manav will be accompanied by violoncellist Şafak Erişkin and harpist Pınar Sivritepe in her performance of “The Dying Swan.”

A scene from the "Napoliten" concerts of the IDOB at Bodrum Castle, Muğla province, southwestern Turkey, Aug. 6, 2020. (AA PHOTO)

“Sen,” choreographed by Berk Sarıbay, will be performed by dancer Ilke Kodal alongside pianist Hüseyin Kara, followed by a performance of “Hal,” choreographed by Işıl Derya Bıçakçı, staged by the Modern Dance Theater Istanbul's (MDTist) Ferhat Güneş, Demet Aksular, Emre Olcay and Ozan Akgün, joined by violinists Murat Anıl Erginol and Bora Gökay, violist Filip Kowalski and violoncellist Burak Ayrancı.

The IDOB Choir will interpret "Ave verum corpus" (“Hail, true body”) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart under the direction of maestro Volkan Akkoç, with Seda Subaşı Yalçın and Vugar Gurbanov on violin, Verda Gül on viola and Gözde Öcal Güvemli on cello in a later performance. Following the choir, Aydın Karlıbel will perform the “Bezirganbaşı” folk song from his own opera titled “Piri Reis” and the "Intermezzo" section of Cemal Reşit Rey’s “Zeybek” opera accompanied by piano.

Toward the end of the concert, the works of renowned composers Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Giacomo Puccini, Mozart and Giuseppe Verdi will be performed by artists Suren Maksutov, Caner Akgün, Bülent Külekçi, Esra Abacıoğlu Akcan, Nesrin Gönüldağ, Önay Günay, Ufuk Toker, Aylin Ateş, Murat Güney and Hale Soner Kekeç.

Tickets for the event can be bought from the biletinial's website.