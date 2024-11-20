"MJ: The Musical" is a Broadway production that has made its way to London’s West End. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by Lynn Nottage, the show features over 25 of Michael Jackson’s biggest hits, including "Thriller," "Billie Jean" and "Smooth Criminal."

The musical delves into the life and career of Michael Jackson, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his preparation for the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. It explores his creative process, the challenges he faced throughout his career and aspects of his personal life. Featuring many of his most iconic songs, "MJ: The Musical" celebrates Jackson’s legacy while providing a deeper understanding of the man behind the legend.

Turkish actors Tuvana Türkay (L) and Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu pose together at "MJ: The Musical," London, U.K., Nov. 17, 2024. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

The lead role of Michael Jackson is played by an actor who not only sings and dances but also captures Jackson’s persona, bringing his distinctive style to life. The show boasts a talented cast of singers and dancers who perform Jackson’s hits with high energy and precision. Standout numbers such as "Beat It," "Bad" and "Man in the Mirror" are choreographed to showcase Jackson’s iconic dance moves. The production also incorporates multimedia elements, including video projections, to create an immersive experience. The musical doesn't shy away from exploring the complexities of Jackson's life, offering a nuanced portrayal that resonates with audiences. It’s a dynamic show that appeals to both long-time fans and newcomers to Jackson’s music.

The fashion in "MJ: The Musical" is a visual feast, celebrating his iconic style by blending theatrical costume design with elements that made him a global fashion icon. Signature looks, such as military-inspired jackets, sequined gloves, socks and fedoras, are all featured. The costumes reflect the era of Jackson’s prime, showcasing bold colors, metallic fabrics and statement pieces reminiscent of the 1980s and 1990s. The musical faithfully replicates some of the star’s most memorable outfits, including the red leather jacket from "Thriller" and the white pinstriped suit from "Smooth Criminal."

The theater hall that hosts "MJ: The Musical," London, U.K., Nov. 17, 2024. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

Since its debut, the show has received significant acclaim and won several prestigious awards. At the 75th Annual Tony Awards in 2022, the production won four Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design of a Musical and Best Sound Design of a Musical.

Additionally, the musical’s cast album earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

"MJ: The Musical" plays at London’s Prince Edward Theatre, located at Old Compton Street, London W1D 4HS. The show is booked through June 21, 2025, with performances from Monday to Saturday at 7 p.m. and matinees on Thursday and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Do I recommend it? There’s no word that fully captures the experience. From start to finish, from character to character and from song to song, this was an exhilarating experience. There were moments when I didn’t want the show to end. If you have the chance, definitely go and see it.