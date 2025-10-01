Opera and ballet artists work against the clock behind the scenes to deliver flawless performances of world-renowned works.

Performers undergo a long and meticulous preparation process to bring these masterpieces to national and international festivals. Just before the curtain rises, artists and technical staff rush to complete final preparations.

Until the very last second, dancers support one another: some help a colleague with makeup, while others assist with costume fittings. Backstage, opera singers rehearse with the orchestra, and some apply their own makeup as makeup artists work nearby.

To appear before audiences at their most dynamic and powerful, the large ensemble trains for months for a single night’s performance.

The final preparations of the “Turandot” opera and “Swan Lake” ballet at the 32nd International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival were captured by Anadolu Agency (AA) photographers.

Tuğba Mankal, who plays the role of Liu in “Turandot,” said the cast undergoes extensive rehearsals before performing. “We rest our voices and bodies to appear before the audience at our most dynamic, most powerful,” she said.

Mankal added that she had been working with Antalya State Opera and Ballet artists for about six weeks. “So much teamwork happens behind the scenes. On stage, you only see us, but behind us is a huge team - the orchestra, individual rehearsals for every performer, costume fittings, and technical staff. You might see 150-200 people on stage, but there’s just as many behind the scenes.”

Italian tenor Riccardo Massi, performing the lead role of Calaf in “Turandot,” said it was his first experience rehearsing and performing at an ancient theater.

“Aspendos has a beautiful atmosphere,” he said. “You feel preserved here, and the acoustics are excellent. The team is very calm during rehearsals. We have three hours of rehearsal before going on stage, and I focus on giving my best.”

Mithat Karakelle, director of Ankara State Opera and Ballet, who appears as Timur, said a team of 170 works both on stage and behind the scenes at Aspendos.

Karakelle, who has performed at Aspendos for 20 consecutive years with different productions, said, “Preparations for a single night’s performance take months. Set construction, costume making, and artist rehearsals all take several months. Backstage is a very busy and active place.”

Can Bezirganoğlu, who plays the Jester in “Swan Lake,” said everyone backstage - makeup artists, hairdressers, and technical staff - treats each other with respect and support.

“Some of us change costumes only once, while others switch three or four times for the palace and lakeside scenes,” he said. “We have dressing cabins right next to the stage, and wardrobe assistants help us. Our costumes are ready so we can quickly change and return to the stage. Sometimes we have only 30 seconds, a minute, or one full scene to get ready.”

Bezirganoğlu added that timing depends on the role. “We usually have to be very fast. Backstage is the most intense moment. We change quickly and go on stage to perform our roles calmly and precisely.”