Latvian bass-baritone Egils Silins will perform in the opera "The Flying Dutchman" ("Der fliegende Hollander"), staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB).

Silins will take the stage in Richard Wagner's masterpiece, widely considered his first great work, which tells a legendary story. The performance will take place on March 25 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), Turkish Telekom Opera Hall.

Silins, who has delivered outstanding performances on some of the world's leading opera stages, will portray the role of Der Hollander under the direction of Sebastian Welker.

A scene from the opera "The Flying Dutchman." (AA Photo)

"The Flying Dutchman" was first staged in 1843 at the Königliches Hoftheater in Dresden, Germany. The opera tells the following story: "The Flying Dutchman is a captain cursed to sail the seas with his entire crew aboard a ghost ship for eternity. He searches for true love to break the curse. The sailor is allowed to come ashore once every seven years, and only the love of a woman can save him. Every woman who marries him and then betrays him becomes a victim of the curse. This time, when his seven years are up, he steps ashore just outside a Norwegian village. There, he meets a man named Daland, and after offering gold and jewels in exchange for a place to stay for the night, he learns that Daland has a daughter. This daughter, named Senta, might be the perfect love who can save him from his dire situation."

The production also features the İDOB Orchestra, conducted by İbrahim Yazıcı, and the İDOB Choir, conducted by Volkan Akkoç. The set design is by Efter Tunç, costume design by Serdar Başbuğ, lighting design by Yakup Çartık and choreography by Emre Karaca.

"The Flying Dutchman" will be performed on March 22, March 25 and April 5.