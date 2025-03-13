The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB) will present the ballet adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on March 15.

This stunning performance is based on the interpretation of Sergei Prokofiev’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic work. The ballet elegantly combines emotions intrinsic to human nature, such as love, passion, hatred and sacrifice, in a refined manner.

The dramatic narrative merges with the technical intricacies of classical ballet, and the choreography by Ricardo Amarante for the IDOB dancers promises a rich, expressive experience.

Key ballet milestone

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), IDOB's chief choreographer, Ayşem Sunal Savaşkurt, highlighted the importance of "Romeo and Juliet" in the world of ballet. She explained: “The drama and acting side of the piece are very intense. To keep our form sharp, we train six days a week. When we work on a piece like this, we combine our artistry with physical training. We truly feel like artists when working on such a production. Prokofiev’s music is at the forefront of this piece. When we listen to the music, it tells the story to us. When combined with the choreographer’s and the artists' interpretations, the result is a very special work.”

Reflecting on their past performance, Savaşkurt recalled staging "Romeo and Juliet" 21 years ago, making this new production all the more significant. "We wanted to create a unique choreography for IDOB," she said, explaining why they invited Ricardo Amarante. "We had worked together abroad before, and for this project, we created a creative team. We began collaborating online during the summer months, making important decisions. Ricardo has been here for two months, and now we are making the final preparations."

Savaşkurt described the process as an incredibly enjoyable experience. "In addition to the creative team, our workshops have worked diligently. Every piece and corner of the set has been crafted by hand. The edges of Juliet’s tomb, for instance, were delicately embroidered by hand, and the sarcophagus was created with great care. Our tailors made the costumes individually for each dancer."

After being IDOB’s chief choreographer for 10 years, Savaşkurt expressed how special this production is: "We’ve done many beautiful pieces and they all resonate with me, but this one is unique. In this piece, not only the principal dancers but also the group dancers perform and everyone is involved. It’s an incredibly intense and dramatic work. I believe that with this piece, İDOB artists are taking their skills to the next level. Along with our 60-person stage team, around 200 people have contributed to this production, including our technical team.”

Passionate work

Choreographer Ricardo Amarante shared his excitement about the production, saying: "Overall, the set, the stage, everything is perfect. I feel wonderful about the work we’ve created. This work has been staged many times before, but this is my own production. I’ve worked on it with a lot of love, staying true to the traditional version. What makes this show special is the beautiful work, created with love and attention."

Amarante, who is choreographing in Türkiye for the first time, also expressed his appreciation for working with the dancers: "It has been a wonderful experience working with the dancers here. I wish there were more dancers. We prepared in just two months, whereas such productions usually take six to eight months to prepare. Despite the short time, we’ve created something very beautiful and I would love to work in Türkiye again."

Special experience

Batur Büklü, who plays the role of Romeo in the ballet, shared his excitement about performing in one of the two works he had always dreamed of dancing in. "I am so thrilled to dance in this role," Büklü said. "I’ve read the book countless times and watched the films dozens of times. I’ve always carried an inner Romeo with me and now being able to show that on stage is incredibly exciting. During the preparation process, we worked with Ricardo, who is an amazing choreographer. While dancing, I discovered new things within myself."

Reflecting on the experience of portraying Romeo, Büklü shared that he felt as if he was living the character’s life on stage. "This is something really special for me. It’s been an incredibly different experience as a dancer. Even if my career were to end tomorrow, I would always remember today. The storytelling in this production is incredible. Each character has their own story, and we get to see their development. It’s so exciting to take this piece with my fellow dancers from start to finish, working together on this journey."

Büklü also noted that the story is deeply human: "Everyone has been in love, has experienced sadness, has been abandoned, or has been unable to reunite with a loved one. This is a very human and classic story. It’s a love that blossoms between two families who are enemies. Everyone can find something of themselves in this tale. Romeo is a character who searches for love, who is in love with love itself, and Juliet is in love with him. They find something very special worth dying for and they sacrifice their lives for it. I haven’t sacrificed anything in my life, but for Romeo, I will give everything in every performance and that gives me immense joy."